From Cyprus to the Irish League: A guide to Portadown signing Elliott Dugan

Here is your quick guide to the 21-year-old forward.

NAME:

Elliott Dugan

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portadown striker Elliott Dugan

AGE:

21

BIRTHPLACE:

Bath, England

PREVIOUS CLUB:

Kouris Erimis (Cyprus)

BACKGROUND:

Dugan was on a scholarship at Swindon Town as a teenager and previously spent some time in Sweden before signing for APEA Akrotir in Cyprus' fourth tier.

He scored 26 goals in 30 games.

He then got a move up to the third tier with Kouris Erimis, scoring 7 goals in 10 appearances.

HOW DID HE SIGN FOR PORTADOWN?:

Dugan was keen for a return to the United Kingdom and put his profile out across social media but then made direct contact with Portadown manager Matthew Tipton.

A trial was arranged and the striker arrived in Northern Ireland on Thursday night, impressed in training and was signed on an initial deal until the end of the season.

He will get a chance to watch his new team-mates in competitive action as a spectator today (Saturday) against Dungannon in Stangmore Park.

WHEN CAN HE PLAY?:

Dugan has signed for Portadown on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

He is waiting on international clearance so cannot play against Dungannon Swifts today (Saturday) but could make his debut on Tuesday in the Danske Bank Premiership against Crusaders at Shamrock Park.

IN HIS OWN WORDS:

"I'm a bit of a mix really, I can come deep and hold the ball but I like to run in behind.

"To be honest, it's all about goals - I just love putting the ball in the net.