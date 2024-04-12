Stuart Dallas (L) playing for Crusaders and Marcus (R) at Coagh United with grandfathers Sammy and Jimmy

Growing up in Cookstown, the Dallas brothers played together for local club Coagh United before Stuart went on to win two major trophies with Crusaders, setting the platform which ultimately propelled him to the pinnacle of both club and international football, representing Northern Ireland on 62 occasions.

The 32-year-old announced his retirement on Wednesday and at half-time of Saturday’s Championship home clash with Blackburn Rovers will receive deserved appreciation from a club where he spent the last nine years of his life.

Marcus and father Alan will be amongst the family members in attendance as they reflect on a journey that brought Stuart from kicking a football against his late grandfather’s wall in County Tyrone to scoring twice in victory over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City – Marcus can vividly remember the celebrations from that April afternoon – and a magical summer in France at Euro 2016.

Marcus celebrates with Stuart after Leeds United won the Championship title

Despite all the personal accolades and success, Marcus insists his little brother never forgot where he came from and says he’s so proud of what Stuart went on to achieve.

"I'm so proud of him and what he has achieved throughout his career,” he said. "It has been an emotional week.

"The statement went out Wednesday and I couldn't sleep Tuesday night at all because I knew what was happening.

"It was emotional for me because Stuart and I are very close. Saturday will be emotional, but it's happiness too because he has had a fantastic career and he has made our family, his family and everybody that grew up with him around Cookstown so, so proud.

"It's unfortunate the way it has happened but sometimes life throws these things at you.

"We'll celebrate his career and we're hoping Leeds win because Stuart won't want to do too much celebrating if they don't! We're all planning a family meal after the game and chill out with the kids.

"We'll reflect on his career and I'm sure there will be some tears, but tears of happiness at what he has achieved."

Dallas didn’t take the traditional route to professional football, instead making a move to Brentford after representing Crusaders on almost 100 occasions, departing having helped deliver Setanta Cup success.

"He's a massive example to any young lad not to give up on their dream,” added Marcus. “He went late across the water and maybe parts of him thought at a time that the highest he would play is the Irish League.

"He never gave up, kept working hard and the thing that gives Stuart an edge on people is his attitude. He has always kept his feet on the ground and you only need to tell Stuart once what to do and he takes that information on board.

"I always knew he was going to be a great player. He was a bit skinny and not that tall when he was younger so that was the only thing that could have held him back.

"He went on trial at a few clubs and they said he was too small, but it shows what a few years can do because he's a big lad now.

"I remember growing up that all of our friends always wanted Stuart on their team because he had so much talent. When I was sitting playing PlayStation in the back room I could hear the thud of the ball while he was out playing."

Dallas has played a key role in providing both Leeds United and Northern Ireland fans with some of their best moments and Marcus has loved every second of watching his sibling shine on the biggest stages.

"He has given us unbelievable memories,” he said. “The Euros was special.

"Leeds winning the Championship was great even though it was during Covid - it's a pity it wasn't in front of a packed Elland Road.

"Making his Premier League debut against Liverpool was amazing and the standout one is the two goals against Man City.

"Funny enough that day dad had came out to see my kids and he'd normally head home to watch the matches, but I said 'why don't you watch this one here?' so it was special the two of us sitting watching that with Stuart scoring two goals against the best team in the world.

"It's a good job nobody heard us celebrating - well hopefully they didn't!

"Even during his days at Crusaders...they won the Setanta Cup and League Cup. There were times that busloads went from Cookstown to Crusaders and some of the boys still talk about those buses we brought down.

"It's a pity his career has been cut short but as he said himself there are worse things in life that people are dealing with. He lived his dream."

While announcing Dallas’ retirement, Leeds expressed an interest in keeping him at the club in another role, and Marcus feels his experience could help make him a great coach.