The role of number two goalkeeper is arguably the most difficult squad position in football, sometimes going from months without playing to scrambling for gloves and taking on final instructions before being thrown into the heat of battle at a moment’s notice.

That scenario is not dissimilar to the one Carrick Rangers shot-stopper Ben McCauley found himself in last weekend when established starter Ross Glendinning was sent off.

McCauley arrived at Taylor’s Avenue from Premier Intermediate League outfit PSNI about 15 months prior to being called upon for his Premiership club debut, limited up to that point to appearances in cup competitions.

Running on just before half-time against Glenavon at Mourneview Park, it brought memories flooding back from his last top-flight outings for Ballymena United eight years prior, and McCauley proved to be Carrick’s hero by saving Jack Malone’s second half penalty as Stephen Baxter’s side departed Lurgan with a point.

The 26-year-old is now preparing for what he admits is the biggest game of his career to date on Sunday when league leaders Linfield visit Taylor’s Avenue – a match which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

“I didn’t have time to be nervous,” said McCauley. “Believe it or not, I was in that exact same situation eight years ago when I made my league debut for Ballymena against Crusaders because Ross got sent off for handling outside the box!

"You fire your kit on, get on the pitch and try to help out. I’ve rightfully had to wait to get game time as Ross is outstanding and continues to be.

"I couldn’t have got a bigger occasion to be thrown into than against Linfield but I’m really looking forward to it. I can’t think of anything that comes close to this in my career so far.”

Former Linfield goalkeeper Alex Moore was just 18 when he got handed his Premiership debut on short notice, drafted in as former Manchester United and Northern Ireland star Roy Carroll was ruled out with a back spasm.

Not only did teenage Moore have to deal with the pressures of representing the Blues, it turned out this opportunity arose in February against bitter rivals Glentoran at The Oval as David Healy’s side chased Premiership title glory – they ultimately finished two points ahead of Crusaders.

"It was brilliant,” he reflected. “I didn't even know I was playing when we arrived at the stadium.

"Roy was in getting some treatment and the gaffer told me I was playing. I kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win. It was a dream debut.

"My dad has been a season ticket holder at the Blues since he was 15 so it was perfect really. As soon as the manager told me I was playing he told me to ring my family and my brother got out of work and everyone came down to watch.

"I got man of the match and did well but the next week Roy was back in and that was it. That's the way it is when you've an experienced keeper ahead of you...you've to be understanding.

"Sometimes you feel like you're not part of the team as much. You're at training and in matchday squads every week, but because you're not on the pitch you sometimes feel not only second to the goalkeeper but also to the whole team in a sense."

Despite that stunning introduction, Moore spent the majority of his time at Linfield serving as deputy to Carroll, Rohan Ferguson and Chris Johns – a trio amongst the best in recent Irish League history – while also enjoying two separate loan spells with Dungannon Swifts.

Being a back-up goalkeeper isn’t comparable to any other position. While an emerging striker might get a few minutes here and there to impress the boss, young stars like Moore are forced to wait for injury, suspension or a lesser-priority cup competition to prove their worth.

"You could end up not playing for months and then there's a red card or injury and you're in for a few weeks in a row,” he added. “You have to adapt your whole mentality.

"As much as people like to say you should always be ready, there are times when you know you're not playing and not in the mindset to play.

"You have the big coat on, beanie hat on and wrapped up warm, then all of a sudden something happens and you're thrown into the middle of it.”

That’s certainly something McCauley can resonate with, adding: "It’s a mental game. It’s very different to an outfield player because they are mentally prepared to come on.

"You’re usually quite relaxed on the bench because you don’t expect anything to happen, especially with Ross who played the most minutes in the league last season and rarely has to come off and is never injured.

"When a situation like Saturday happens you’re likely to be more nervous, but I didn’t have that time. The lack of game time can be tough but there’s no complaints because Ross is phenomenal and deserves to be playing.”

Moore has since gone on to experience the other side, becoming number one at Ards upon leaving Windsor Park and hit the headlines earlier this year when his heroics helped the Championship outfit eliminate defending Irish Cup champions Crusaders.

Goalkeepers spend a lot of time together, often training away from the main group in preparation for the weekend, and while the dynamic is clear that two are fighting for one spot, professionalism wins out.

"When I went to Dungannon and Ards, the roles are almost reversed and you have a lot of respect for your number two,” said Moore. “You understand it's a difficult position for them.

"Sometimes you can have a bit of hostility between keepers, but any keeper I ever played with we've always got on well. We know we're fighting against each other for the shirt but we help each other and do the best by each other.”

McCauley has a close relationship with Glendinning – the number one was at his wedding last month – and while the more experienced goalkeeper will sit out of Sunday’s showdown, he has still had a big role to play this week.