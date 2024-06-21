Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You wouldn’t suspect the Irish League to be a talking point within the inner sanctum of one of Europe’s most rapidly rising clubs, but that’s certainly the case at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise with assistant coach Artur Kopyt now “living my dream” after honing his craft during 15 memorable years spent in Belfast.

Kopyt arrived in Northern Ireland’s capital from Poland in 2005 having decided to take a break from playing football, instead switching his focus to earning money to start studying – a decision which firstly brought him to a shop on Botanic Avenue.

Fast forward almost two decades later, the former Donegal Celtic, Lisburn Distillery, Chimney Corner and Larne midfielder has now graced some of the most famous benches in Europe, including at Anfield and the cauldron that is Fenerbache’s Sukru Saracoglu Stadium – a far cry from standing in the rain at Ormeau Park trying to develop Glentoran’s next generation just six years prior.

The 38-year-old can now reflect on an incredible coaching journey, which started at Aquinas and continued at the Glens, Irish Football Association and futsal outfit Sparta Belfast before progressing to the current day where Kopyt has helped USG seal Belgian Cup success alongside two second-placed top-flight finishes in three seasons following promotion.

Artur Kopyt in action for Donegal Celtic against Linfield in September 2016. PIC: William Cherry / Presseye

USG have a tremendous story, but so do many of those that have helped them scale these heights – for example, Sporting Director Chris O’Loughlin spent time with Cliftonville’s reserves and Larne while working at the Gasworks in Belfast before a chance meeting with an Islandmagee teammate starting a career which has brought him around the world.

"His story is unbelievable as a coach and it's a great environment to be in,” said Kopyt. “I joke with him that my experience in the Irish League is better than his! We speak about our times in Northern Ireland and I'll joke that he only had one match at Larne and he was subbed because of his left-foot! Northern Irish people have a great sense of humour and I loved it.”

Kopyt and O’Loughlin both did their UEFA A Licence together in Belfast back in 2012 – chats over coffee about football with current Linfield assistant manager Ross Oliver and Geoff Wilson were just as crucial as the sessions – and when O’Loughlin needed a specialised coach to help USG transition into Belgium’s top-flight eight years later, he gave his old friend a call.

That conversation helped make all the sacrifice, all the hours spent travelling around Belfast trying to better himself, all the effort worthwhile for Kopyt and he’s an example of pure persistence and perseverance.

Artur Kopyt during his time as a youth coach at Glentoran. PIC: Artur Kopyt

"I don't tend to do a lot of interviews or speak about it because I'm not this kind of guy - I prefer for the work to do the talking and people's opinions about me, but I’m proud,” he added. “I'll say it wasn't easy to get here. I didn't always believe I'd get to work at this level...I had a dream when I was coaching Glens U11s in the rain at Ormeau Park, but you never know how it will happen.

"If you look from the outside it's a top place to be. You can meet these people, coach against them - this is where everyone wants to be and I'm living my dream. I'm healthy, I'm doing the job I always wanted to do and it's great experience to be in those stadiums.

"To go from Ormeau Park six years ago to being on the bench at Anfield analysing Liverpool and trying to find their weaknesses, it's an amazing experience. I'm enjoying it and I'm excited for the journey.

"If you're doing the work and say are a grassroots coach in Belfast thinking it will never happen for you, just do the job the best you can and look for the best options. Go abroad and meet people because the world of football is big.

"I did it and I'm an example, but there are lots of examples. I know people who didn't have much of a playing career but are still doing great things. I'm not a special guy - it happened for me and can happen for anybody if you're disciplined, consistent and have a belief."

Kopyt has always been willing to forge his own path – he generated some confused looks while recording matches in the Belfast District league –and Northern Ireland will always hold a special place in his heart while he still keeps in contact with the likes of Alan Nixon, who was a key figure in his development.

"My kids were born in Northern Ireland and I always think positively about the place and people,” he said. “My mother still lives there and I still speak to people from my time there.”

He also keeps a particularly close eye on Sparta Belfast’s progression, a futsal club which will be competing in the Champions League once again this summer with Kopyt playing a key role during his time here.

"I sometimes keep an eye on results in the Irish League, but I mainly follow futsal development because I like it and it’s something we created - it's like a baby of ours,” he added. “I'm watching the things the guys are doing and they're doing really well...the youth set-up is growing and hopefully the sport can continue to grow in Northern Ireland.