They travel to Finland this week after being drawn against FC Haka in the first-round of Europa Conference League qualifying, but how much do you know about them?

The News Letter posed the all-important questions to Finnish football journalist Eetu Ikola, who gave us the lowdown on which Haka player could cause Baxter’s men the most problems, what sort of form they enter the tie in and what we can expect from Haka on Thursday evening.

How have FC Haka been performing so far this season?

Crusaders booked their spot in Europa Conference League qualifying by winning the 2022/23 Irish Cup

It has been tough, as expected: Last season's success was a surprise to even the most devoted Haka supporters, as the traditional Valkeakoski club deservedly clinched the last European place.

This season has progressed a bit more along the expectations, with two wins and five draws out of the first 14 games leaving Teemu Tainio’s men ninth in the table.

Haka are struggling defensively, especially away from home, conceding a high amount of xG, while replacing their Scottish sensation Lee Erwin, whose 20-goal season led to a big-money move to Lebanese side Al-Ahed after last term, has affected the flow of their attacking game, now leading to a winless run of eight league games.

Who is FC Haka’s most dangerous player that we should watch out for?

Juan Lescano: Although he’s struggled to stay fully fit this season, the Argentine striker has goals written all over him.

The 30-year-old might not possess the same kind of link-up play as Erwin did, but is physical, technical and hugely important to Haka’s attacking game. A target man, who’s very composed and able to find the net from anywhere inside the area.

How do FC Haka like to play and what is their style?

Counter-attacks play a big role in Haka’s direct, transition-based game style.

The front three of Logan Rogerson, Lescano and Stávros Zarokóstas can provide direct and efficient moves when allowed to.

However, when given the space to build from the back or progress slowly, the ball rarely finds its way past the opposition's defence.

Are hopes high in Finland that FC Haka can do well in Europe this season and how important are European fixtures for Finnish teams?

As mentioned before, Haka were exceeding expectations last term and do not have much European experience of late, so making it all the way into the group stage is not expected.

They are, despite their recent form, highly hoping to beat Crusaders. The task will not be easy, with midfielder Tuure Siira being the only player in the Haka squad who has ever played in the qualifiers of any European tournament.

The fans are thrilled about the opportunity, though, and a sell-out is definitely expected for their home tie against Crusaders.

The city of Valkeakoski is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year, while this is the first time Haka, who have even suffered from relegations in their recent history, are playing in Europe for the first time in 15 years.