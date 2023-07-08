Sule, who played a starring role for Larne last season as they won the Premiership title, was rumoured to be a target for the likes of St Mirren and Forest Green Rovers following the expiration of his contract at Inver Park this summer.

A move across the water never materialised with Glentoran announcing Sule’s arrival on Saturday and there remains a chance that he could make his debut in their Europa Conference League qualifying first-round tie against Gzira United in Malta next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a massive coup for Feeney as he acquires a player who has established a reputation for himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Irish League following a successful period with Larne that also included winning the 2018/19 Championship title and three consecutive County Antrim Shield crowns.

Fuad Sule has signed for Glentoran. PIC: Glentoran FC

Sule revealed he informed his former club of his intention to remain in the Premiership but that Glentoran were “keener, more aggressive with it and wanted to get things done”.

"Everyone that knows me at Larne knows I'm a loyal person,” he told BBC Radio Ulster Sportsound. “I don't tend to change clubs very often unless it becomes a thing where I want to challenge and better myself.

"When I left Larne I made a promise to the owner and general manager that if it was a case that there was a possibility that I would still be in the league that I would phone them about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did and was true to my word, but Glentoran were keener, more aggressive with it and wanted to get things done.

"Warren was in contact with me for 14 days straight, calling and texting, so that love and keenness is what made me make my decision.

"It's not going to go down too well with the Larne fans but I held up my end of the bargain and I'm a honest person. A man is only as good as his word and I give my word to them.

"Glentoran were really aggressive and really keen to get it done and you want to go somewhere where you're loved and wanted. Glentoran being a massive club it was hard to say no."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glens duo Conor McMenamin (St Mirren) and Terry Devlin (Portsmouth) secured headline moves this summer and it was widely thought that Sule would earn a similar switch after his run of impressive performances in Larne’s midfield.

"It has been a mad summer to be honest,” he added. “When I left Larne I said to them the only reason I would leave the club was if my aspirations became bigger than the Irish League and they did.

"Winning the league, being 26 and out of contract, my agent said to me that my stock wouldn't be as high again to get a move.

"I wanted to go for it and to prove myself at a higher level, but for different reasons that are private to me, my family and agent, it didn't materialise to what I wanted it to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When that didn't happen, Glentoran were always in the picture even when I was negotiating with other clubs abroad and Warren said to me 'if the opportunity ever arose for you to come to Glentoran would you take the call and listen to what we have to say?'.

"I would take the call from any team at any level to see what the manager has to say and that happened.

"What they had to say was good and I was really impressed with the plans that Warren had for the club and me.