Full Championship split schedule confirmed as Dundela, Portadown, Institute and Bangor learn fixtures ahead of title run-in

After Institute’s 1-0 Championship victory over Bangor on Wednesday evening, the Northern Ireland Football League have confirmed the league’s split fixtures.
By Johnny Morton
Published 27th Mar 2024, 22:43 GMT
Portadown will have four home games in the split - as will leaders Dundela. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker PressPortadown will have four home games in the split - as will leaders Dundela. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press


Dundela head into the final five matches with a two-point advantage over Portadown while Kevin Deery’s ‘Stute are a further three behind in third and Bangor trail the leaders by six with five matches to go.

Both the Duns and Niall Currie’s Ports have four home games in the split.

Annagh United, who face four consecutive away matches, and H&W Welders make up the top-six while Newington, Ballyclare Comrades, Ballinamallard United, Ards, Dergview and Knockbreda are in the bottom-half.

Here are the full post-split fixtures as published by NIFL on Wednesday night:

Playr-Fit Championship Split Fixtures

Section A

Tuesday 2 April 2024

Bangor v Portadown

Dundela v Annagh United

Institute v HW Welders

Saturday 6 April 2024

Bangor v HW Welders

Dundela v Institute

Portadown v Annagh United

Saturday 13 April 2024

Dundela v Bangor

Institute v Annagh United

Portadown v HW Welders

Saturday 20 April 2024

HW Welders v Annagh United

Institute v Bangor

Portadown v Dundela

Friday 26 April 2024

Annagh United v Bangor

Dundela v HW Welders

Portadown v Institute

Section B

Tuesday 2 April 2024

Dergview v Newington

Knockbreda v Ballinamallard United

Saturday 6 April 2024

Ballinamallard United v Newington

Ballyclare Comrades v Dergview

Knockbreda v Ards

Saturday 13 April 2024

Ards v Newington

Ballinamallard United v Dergview

Ballyclare Comrades v Knockbreda

Saturday 20 April 2024

Ballinamallard United v Ards

Dergview v Knockbreda

Newington v Ballyclare Comrades

Friday 26 April 2024

Ballinamallard United v Ballyclare Comrades

Dergview v Ards

Knockbreda v Newington

TBC

Ards v Ballyclare Comrades

