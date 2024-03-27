Full Championship split schedule confirmed as Dundela, Portadown, Institute and Bangor learn fixtures ahead of title run-in
Dundela head into the final five matches with a two-point advantage over Portadown while Kevin Deery’s ‘Stute are a further three behind in third and Bangor trail the leaders by six with five matches to go.
Both the Duns and Niall Currie’s Ports have four home games in the split.
Annagh United, who face four consecutive away matches, and H&W Welders make up the top-six while Newington, Ballyclare Comrades, Ballinamallard United, Ards, Dergview and Knockbreda are in the bottom-half.
Here are the full post-split fixtures as published by NIFL on Wednesday night:
Playr-Fit Championship Split Fixtures
Section A
Tuesday 2 April 2024
Bangor v Portadown
Dundela v Annagh United
Institute v HW Welders
Saturday 6 April 2024
Bangor v HW Welders
Dundela v Institute
Portadown v Annagh United
Saturday 13 April 2024
Dundela v Bangor
Institute v Annagh United
Portadown v HW Welders
Saturday 20 April 2024
HW Welders v Annagh United
Institute v Bangor
Portadown v Dundela
Friday 26 April 2024
Annagh United v Bangor
Dundela v HW Welders
Portadown v Institute
Section B
Tuesday 2 April 2024
Dergview v Newington
Knockbreda v Ballinamallard United
Saturday 6 April 2024
Ballinamallard United v Newington
Ballyclare Comrades v Dergview
Knockbreda v Ards
Saturday 13 April 2024
Ards v Newington
Ballinamallard United v Dergview
Ballyclare Comrades v Knockbreda
Saturday 20 April 2024
Ballinamallard United v Ards
Dergview v Knockbreda
Newington v Ballyclare Comrades
Friday 26 April 2024
Ballinamallard United v Ballyclare Comrades
Dergview v Ards
Knockbreda v Newington
TBC
Ards v Ballyclare Comrades
