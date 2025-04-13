Full list of NIFL Football Awards winners as Linfield star Joel Cooper scoops Player of the Year double

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The inaugural NIFL Football Awards ceremony was held at Titanic Belfast on Saturday evening with Linfield star Joel Cooper the big winner after sealing a Player of the Year double.

Cooper has scored 19 goals and provided nine assists to help the Blues reclaim their Premiership throne, becoming the first team to win the Gibson Cup before the split while they could still achieve a joint-record points tally of 91 since a 12-team top-flight was introduced in 2008/09.

The 29-year-old, who is set to join Coleraine this summer on a five-year deal, has enjoyed statistically the best season of his career to date and celebrated lifting a fourth league title last weekend.

He was named both Premiership Player of the Year, beating Blues team-mate Matthew Fitzpatrick and Matthew Shevlin to the top prize, and PFA NI Premiership Player of the Year – Fitzpatrick and Cliftonville’s Joe Gormley were his competition for that award.

Joel Cooper was named Premiership Player of the Year at the NIFL Football Awards. (Photo by Declan Roughan/Press Eye)

Speaking ahead of the weekend ceremony, former Linfield striker Matthew Tipton felt “magician” Cooper was the rightful recipient.

"Joel has been Player of the Year by far,” said Tipton. “He has been head and shoulders above anybody in the league with the goals he has scored.

"His performances have been at a different level. From everything I've seen this year I can't see anyone getting close to him.

"He has been a magician.

"You see other players and think they've had good months or done quite well across the season, but Joel has been standout.

"It's the magic he has produced, the winning goals that he has scored in tight games and when you're looking at Player of the Year it's always difficult to look outside of the team that won the title.

"Without a doubt for me he's going to clean up in the awards."

Bangor striker Ben Arthurs also celebrated his own double, picking up both Championship Player of the Year and PFA NI Championship Player of the Year for his role in helping put Lee Feeney’s side in pole position for promotion.

The 26-year-old has scored 24 goals in 36 league appearances this season – only H&W Welders forward Michael McLellan (32) has netted more.

Rathfriland Rangers star Ruairi Fitzpatrick was named Premier Intermediate League Player of the Year having scored eight times as the Iveagh Park side target Championship promotion.

Elsewhere, Dungannon Swifts chief Rodney McAree was named Manager of the Year after guiding the Stangmore Park outfit to their first top-six league finish since 2010.

The County Tyrone side have been the Premiership’s surprise package this season and broke the established top-half mould – Linfield, Glentoran, Larne, Crusaders, Coleraine and Cliftonville had held these positions in each of the last five seasons.

Legendary former Linfield boss David Jeffrey picked up a Lifetime Contribution Award, Gary Eccles won Heart of the Club and history-making referee Louise Thompson won Female Contribution to Professional Football in NI.

NIFL FOOTBALL AWARDS WINNERS

Club Community Initiative of the Year: Glentoran FC – Glentoran Social Partnership

Club Employee Excellence Award: Bernard Thompson – Crusaders FC

Lifetime Contribution Award: David Jeffrey MBE

PFA NI Championship Player of the Year: Ben Arthurs – Bangor FC

PFA NI Premiership Player of the Year: Joel Cooper – Linfield FC

Club Marketing Campaign of the Year: Larne FC – ‘I was there’ European campaign

Female Contribution to Professional Football in NI: Louise Thompson – Referee

Heart of the Club: Gary Eccles – Linfield FC

Goal of the Season: Jordan Jenkins (Glentoran) v Cliftonville – August 2024

Premier Intermediate League Player of the Year: Ruairi Fitzpatrick – Rathfriland Rangers FC

Championship Player of the Year: Ben Arthurs – Bangor FC

Premiership Player of the Year: Joel Cooper – Linfield FC