Full list of NIFWA Award winners as Joel Cooper rounds off 'incredible season' with further Player of the Year joy

Linfield talisman Joel Cooper has rounded off his “incredible season” by claiming NIFWA’s Sports Direct Player of the Year prize after helping the Blues secure Gibson Cup glory.

Cooper scored 19 goals and provided nine assists to help David Healy’s side reclaim their Premiership throne, becoming the first team to win the title before the split and ultimately finished 22 points clear at the summit.

The 29-year-old, who is set to join Coleraine this summer, enjoyed statistically the best season of his career to date and celebrated lifting a fourth league title last month.

He becomes only the fourth player in history to win two or more NIFWA Player of the Year prizes after Glenn Ferguson (three), Vinny Arkins and Ivan Murray (both twice) having also picked it up in 2019/20.

Joel Cooper helped fire Linfield to the Irish League title this season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Cooper said: "It's an honour to win such a prestigious individual prize. It's a fantastic way to round off an incredible season for me.”

Linfield team-mate Matthew Orr also celebrated personal success on Sunday afternoon at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast after being named NIFWA Young Player of the Year, seeing off competition from Dungannon Swifts striker John McGovern and Cliftonville’s Shea Kearney.

"It's an honour to win such an important award,” said 18-year-old Orr, who made 25 Premiership appearances this term. “I want to thank my teammates and the coaching staff at Linfield.”

Less than 24 hours after lifting the Irish Cup, Rodney McAree enjoyed further success after winning Belleek Manager of the Year – adding to his NIFL Football Awards prize from last month.

McAree led Dungannon into the Premiership’s top-six for the first time since 2010 and recorded their joint-highest finish of fourth before sealing Irish Cup history on Saturday by beating Cliftonville on penalties.

"It has been an incredible weekend for our football club,” said McAree. “I want to thank everyone at Dungannon Swifts for their support this season, our success is a team effort."

Elsewhere, Ben Arthurs was named Championship Player of the Year for his role in Bangor’s top-flight promotion, saying: "I'd like to thank the Football Writers' for this award, as well as my teammates at Bangor. We're excited to play in the Premiership next season."

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Juice Jar Dr Malcolm Brode Hall of Fame: Stuart Dallas and Steven Davis

Sports Direct Player of the Year: Joel Cooper - Linfield

Belleek Manager of the Year: Rodney McAree - Dungannon Swifts

NIFWA Young Player of the Year: Matthew Orr - Linfield

NIFWA Championship Player of the Year: Ben Arthurs - Bangor

Reavey Solicitors International Personality of the Year: Conor Bradley - Liverpool

Sports Direct Women's Player of the Year: Danielle Maxwell - Burnley