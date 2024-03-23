Glentoran interim manager Declan Devine applauds the home support. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

On the match

"We didn’t move the ball with any real purpose in the first-half and we spoke at half-time about having more expression, dominating the ball and just having a bit more about us in our entries to the final third.

"It was much better in the second-half. I thought we started it on a real positive footing and the sending off has been a big turning point in the game, but I felt we were starting to flex our authority on the game.

"I felt we were starting to get a good hold of the ball, starting to play into the right areas and I felt there were some really good performances – Shay McCartan, Daire O’Connor, Niall McGinn...very good.

"When you’re able to bring Rhys Marshall, Jay Donnelly and Seanan Clucas off your bench in one swoop it shows you the quality that is here.

"I’m delighted with the application they’ve given us all week and it’s back to the drawing board now for what is a huge game next weekend.”

On quality of Glentoran squad

"It’s full of quality. This is nothing to do with me but it’s all down to the players – they’ve really stepped up over the last two matches and shown people.

"There was a lot of unfair criticism of them. They’ve scored seven goals in two games, a lot of expression, a lot of good players and we were able to bring a young lad on from the bench (17-year-old Theo McToal).

"It was a positive day but we’ll not get too high on it. We’ll take our victory, our points and enjoy our weekend before getting ready to train properly all week.”

On if there’s an early impression why it hasn’t clicked for Glentoran this season

"No and I’m not really concerned either. My only thinking now is to set good standards and that’s all I’ve asked from them.

"There’s a lot of experience in there, a lot of quality and it’s about a bit of harmony and togetherness between now and the end of the year and a bit of expression.

"I want players to show why they’re top players...I don’t want them to hide or duck. I want them to be expressive and over the last two matches they’ve been very expressive and on another day we could have had another couple of goals.”

On attacking talent in the team

"There’s a lot of attacking talent but I was disappointed in the end that we gave up two or three chances because our lack of focus in the last 10 minutes to see the game out.

"I’m not happy with that and it’s something that has to be tidied up. We worked so hard for 80 minutes to keep that clean sheet and then gave away a couple of chances.

“It’s more about the positives today. There was a good standard to our general play and it was great to have Jay Donnelly and Rhys Marshall back on the pitch.”

On Friday’s Irish Cup semi-final against Linfield

"I don’t do honeymoon periods...I’m here to work and the reality is that it’s the semi-final of the Irish Cup, but every game when you represent Glentoran is massive – every game.

"When you pull the jersey on you work for this club and every game should be massive. There’s an expectation that comes with it.