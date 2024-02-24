"If you’re going into the split and we’re within a shot of seventh I think we’d be happy with that outcome.”

Rodney McAree celebrates after Dungannon Swifts' win over Cliftonville. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

On the match

"It was a good game of football...I’m sure the neutral would have enjoyed that.

"From my point of view I thought we started the game well, on the front foot and we then, in my opinion, got a little bit sloppy and didn’t pass the ball as well as we can do, which was frustrating.

"The most pleasing aspect of today is our character, desire and we really looked like a team that wanted to get a result...thankfully in the end we come away with the three points.”

On feeling if Dungannon deserved the victory

"I think so. I know Cliftonville had a few half-chances in the first-half but so did we and every time we got a set-piece we looked dangerous.

"I was happy with that because we had looked at that as a possible way of getting a goal and we scored from our first corner.

"I was glad to see us get the win because we showed so much fight and desire. We wanted to push ourselves on and get something in the end.

"We went in front against Crusaders and crumbled very quickly, but when we went in front today the players knew straight away...Bigi (Gael Bigirimana) especially was asking ‘do we change our shape?’ so we did change it very quickly and tried to make ourselves a bit more compact and defensive to see the game out.

"We went and scored again and it was a well deserved three points for the players.”

On players showing character after conceding goal from defensive mistake

"We have to remember Alex (Henderson) is only a kid...he’s just turned 20 and that’s young for a goalkeeper.

"He’s a talented boy with great attributes and it was great to see how he responded because it would have been very easy for him to dig a hole to jump in to.

"He had a good game. He had a difficult shot that bounced right in front of him in the first-half and he scooped it up.

"We brought Alex to the club because I feel he’s more than capable so when the opportunity arose today we had no hesitation or worries about throwing him in.

"It’s a mistake that Alex doesn’t make...he’s switched on and concentrates but it’s a lack of concentration which has resulted in the goal going against us. Thankfully the boys have pulled him out of a hole.”

On impressive results against top-three teams this season

“Yeah and it gives you belief and confidence. We want to challenge ourselves and see if we can get results against all the teams that we play against.

"I said at the start of the season that I don’t like when people talk about free ones and you’re going into a match expecting to get beat – I don’t like that.

"I respect Jim (Magilton) massively and I know he would have been coming here today expecting a tough game. Thankfully, on this occasion, we’ve came out on the right side of it.”

On everything still to play for (top-half finish and European play-off spot)

"I know it’s cliche but we focus on the next match and we’ll look forward to Glenavon away in two weeks time.

"I think we go above Glenavon today and that’s going to be something they’re looking to put right, but our target is we have to remain or catch teams above us again and see if we can go one better.