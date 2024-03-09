Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

On the game

"It was very disappointing – I don’t think we ever got going.

"The first couple of goals that we conceded are schoolboy errors...you can’t allow it to bounce and if it does you’ve to take control or somebody takes responsibility and we haven’t done that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think Glenavon created a whole pile more than that in the first-half. We had an opportunity to make it 2-1 but we were poor and certainly didn’t deserve anything from the game.

"I can’t really put my finger on it because it’s a huge contrast to other performances we’ve put in this season.”

On contrast from beating Cliftonville last time out to losing 4-0 and conceding two early goals

"At 2-0 you’re still in the game. I thought we showed a little bit of a response at the start of the second-half, but then we conceded another poor couple of goals from our point of view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought Glenavon were good in the second-half especially and when we go down to 10-men it makes it a little bit more difficult...it’s a challenge we don’t have to make at 4-0.

"We have to take our medicine and get on with it.”

On missing penalty and red card giving a feeling nothing was going Dungannon’s way

"I don’t think we deserved anything to go our way – we have to make our own luck at times.

"We get a penalty kick and whenever it’s hit it was probably reflective of our performance because it was lacklustre too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ben (Gallagher) doesn’t go out to miss them on purpose, he was confident enough to take it and unfortunately for him the goalkeeper has guessed the right way and saved it.”

On Glentoran next

"We have to get back to what we were doing a couple of weeks ago. Hopefully it’s a one-off performance because we know we can do a hell of a lot better.