A first-half Caolan Loughran brace accompanied by Nathaniel Ferris’ penalty was enough for the Villagers to make a winning start to life back in the top-flight – their first campaign at this level since 2006/07.

With manager Dean Smith missing due to personal reasons, brother Andy Smith was the man in charge at the Showgrounds. Here’s every word from his post-match press conference following the win.

Q: You couldn’t have wished for a better start than that?

Andrew Smith of Loughgall encouraging his players during this afternoon's game at Newry Showgrounds, Newry. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

“To be fair, I think we’ve carried on from what we did last year.

"We’ve added three or four into the squad and they’ve bedded in really well with how we want to play the game.

"I thought we were very comfortable in the first half and knocked the ball about really well. We were playing in the right areas, kept the ball and dominated from start to finish in the first half.

"Second half was different and we knew Newry were going to come at us. Mindset plays a big part and being 3-0 up I think sometimes you take it for granted.

"They were a totally different team to than in the first half but I still thought we were comfortable – they didn’t create a lot or penetrate us too much.

"Overall with it being the first game in the Premiership we’re over the moon with three points but I’m more pleased with the performance.”

Q: You looked well-drilled and organised at the back. Yourself and Dean have rewarded those who got you here and that’s a confidence boost for them. Do you think that togetherness can carry you far?

"We believe in the guys that we have. The way we want to play football – we have a certain style that we want to stick to which is about being comfortable on the ball and the players that have been there for two or three years have got us out of the Championship and into the Premiership.

"We have rewarded the guys who have been there and we 100% believe in them. We’ve added a few to the squad and that has paid dividends because we’ve brought in the right characters.

"We work very hard in training on patterns and how we want to play and in the first half that really showed.”

Q: Great performance from Caolan. I’m sure you weren’t expecting him to pop up with a brace!

"I think he got a nose bleed! We brought Caolan in at the start of the year and he’s such a grounded guy.

"He has came in and been a breath of fresh air. He’s a humble guy and if you look at our squad they are all that way.

"They want to go out and enjoy their football.”

Q: At half-time you took Nathaniel Ferris off. He was booked and it looked like Jamie Robinson might reach for another yellow at one point. What was your thinking in taking him off?

"We’re very much about a team game and environment and it’s not about an individual. I think he was very lucky to get away with the second.

"We can’t take a chance. Three points won’t be a given every week – we’re going to have to fight tooth and nail for them.

"We couldn’t take a chance of being down to 10 men. It’s hard enough to play 11 v 11 – to have a man missing is not where we want to be.