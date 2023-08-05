Here’s every word from his post-match press conference.

Q: That certainly wasn’t the start you wanted. What did you learn from today?

"We learned that if you don’t come to the party every week you’re going to get beat. We didn’t come to the party for the first 30 minutes and you’re then sitting there under pressure at 3-0 down.

Newry and Loughgall players before this afternoon's game at Newry Showgrounds, Newry. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn’t see it coming. We’ve done well in pre-season, we’ve had a lot of positive performance and unfortunately on the biggest day we’ve let ourselves down.”

Q: Loughgall looked a more cohesive unit today. You’ve good players but it just didn’t click – do you hope that will improve in the coming weeks?

"That’s a fair comment. We will watch it back and maybe us as staff didn’t get the balance right throughout the team.

"We believe we have good players in there and players that can interchange positions. It’s certainly something we will look at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m not going to stand here and make excuses about bringing in players because it was my decision. I do believe in the recruitment we’ve done and need to make sure it’s better next time out.”

Q: Do you think it will take time to gel?

"No absolutely not. We’ve had eight weeks together and that’s why we wanted to get our business done early so that we couldn’t use those excuses.

"It’s a really disappointing day and we’ll work our hardest to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Q: Lorcan Forde was great in the second-half (at right-back). Maybe a new position for him?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was needs must and we took a couple of players off at half-time. It could have been anybody and wasn’t a reflection on the two players themselves.

"I just felt that down that right-hand side we needed to play a bit higher on their left-wing back and I felt Lorcan had the attributes to do well there.

"Loughgall were 3-0 up and coasting so yes we had some positive performances in the second-half but the game was done.”

Q: What will your message be to the boys now?

"We want a reaction, to defend better, defend with pride – at the end of the day it’s two set-pieces and a penalty that has beaten us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes they maybe created more chances but I don’t think they got in behind too many times to create too many chances so it’s something we will address.”

Q: Any issues with some of the decisions? Thomas Lockhart got a red card

“Tommy’s is deserved – it’s petulant, frustration. We’ve talked about it already and it’s put to bed.