Glentoran extended their unbeaten Premiership run to four matches after Jordan Jenkins’ early strike helped them earn a 1-0 triumph over Cliftonville at The Oval on Saturday. Here’s what assistant manager Paddy McCourt had to say after the game:

On the match

"It was a good game. I thought we started well. JJ scores a fantastic goal out of nothing which gives us a great start, but for the first 30 minutes we were getting into good areas – we were probably a bit wasteful if I’m being super critical.

"Our play was good. They changed after 30 minutes to 4-3-3 and started to cause us some problems down the sides which we had a look at during half-time.

Glentoran's Jordan Jenkins celebrates his goal. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

"Overall it’s a really hard-fought three points. We missed a couple of good chances that might have made the scoreline look better for us...it was a tough game and we had to suffer at times.

"Cliftonville are a good team – they are Irish Cup champions and been challenging for the league over the last few years so it’s a hard-earned three points.”

On Dylan Connolly’s performance

"I thought Dylan was excellent. Dylan is a fantastic player who has had a great career and the one thing he will always give you is everything he has – his work rate is phenomenal, he showed great quality today and created a chance for himself by drifting past three or four players.

"He has been a great signing for us so far and long may it continue.”

On Jordan Jenkins

"He went away to Dundela last season and scored a lot of goals. The one thing we never doubt with JJ is that when he gets a chance he’ll put it in the net.

"He isn’t the finished article and can get better in his game, but he’s a ruthless finisher – we see it in training every day that he knows where the back of the net is.

"That goal today is pure instinct – you can’t do a drill in training that helps someone get better at something like that. It was a touch and a superb finish...I actually can’t wait to watch it back because I haven’t seen it yet. It was a really great finish.”

On partnership between Jenkins and David Fisher

"David is a fantastic player. Last week we seen his quality against Carrick getting two goals, but even outside of the goals his play was outstanding.

"He had to play a different role today and worked really hard. He was up front on his own in the second-half and created his own chance through sheer hard work and was unlucky not to finish. He put in a fantastic shift for the team.”

On four games unbeaten and if momentum is building

"We’re getting better. We had a poor start against Crusaders and were all a bit taken aback by the performance, but we’ve worked out now it was a lot of young lads playing here for the first time and the nerves got to them – they’ve shrugged that off.

"Frankie Hvid had a tough night against Crusaders and has came back the last four games really well. We’re delighted with the squad.

"We tried adding to the squad yesterday with a few and couldn’t get them so we hope we might be able to do that if there’s a free agent out there – we’ll try that over the next week or so.”

On if Glentoran were happy with transfer market and how tough the window is

"It’s really, really tough. We spoke to a lot of people within the game and they all found it difficult.

"With Niall McGinn going yesterday, I think it’s 17 players that have left from last season and we’ve only brought in seven or eight so we’re a bit light on the ground in terms of numbers.

"We’re really happy with the players we’ve brought in and we’ll try to get more to help the squad because it’s going to be a long season.”

On playing with desire and hunger

"Declan has played here as part of a Glentoran team and the one thing he always says is ‘if the supporters here see you giving 100% they’ll come with us’. If we get that with the quality we have we should do alright.