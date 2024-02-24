Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

On the match

"It’s a disappointing day to say the least. Dungannon were deserved winners. We gave them a start when defensively this season we’ve been so good...we’re now shipping goals and that’s not good.

"Our motivation around not conceding goals is keeping the ball and we gave the ball away cheaply, resulting in the second goal.

"It’s a hugely disappointing afternoon for us, especially after another disappointing night on Tuesday.

"We were expecting a kick back from that...the goal woke us up. We controlled things, created decent chances without creating anything clear cut and we were gifted a goal – I hope young (Alex) Henderson recovers from that because he’s a great kid.

"We didn’t go again...we got into decent areas without capitalising on it and in the end we got picked off.”

On the disappointment of not bouncing back from Tuesday night

"It’s hugely disappointing. I have absolutely no idea (what it’s down to) because there was no reason to overreact...we got beaten on the night and didn’t perform particularly well, but I expected a reaction today.

“All the signs were good, the players were lively and we knew coming here exactly what Dungannon were going to present to us and it was an opportunity to stand up for ourselves and ultimately we didn’t.”

On title prospects

"Well, I think that’s gone now. I think that’s well gone now and our focus turns to the Irish Cup.”

On disappointment of the damaging week

"Hugely. I expected more and didn’t get it. At the end of the day we have to reflect on this performance, but you can’t dwell on it for too long because we have a massive match against a side (Portadown) that don’t lose many cup games.

"That’s going to be a tough game and we will see who has the character to go and stand up to that.”

On it being a test of character to bounce back from consecutive defeats

"This year their character has been shown many times and they’ve got over that hurdle...now they’ve had two setbacks.