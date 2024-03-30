Larne manager Tiernan Lynch. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

On frustration at the result

"Up until we conceded I thought we were the better team and were doing all the things that we do - we got on the ball and we played, but when we conceded we just stopped doing all those things.

"We went through a period of doing our own thing which we don't normally do.

"It's frustrating on our part and we've to bounce back from it now and take it on the chin. We deserved what we got in the end and there's no dressing it up or shying away from it - we got what we deserved. We just didn't do enough.”

On composure seemingly lacking at times

"I think the biggest thing we knew Cliftonville were strongest at was in transition and too often we just played into their hands.

"After we conceded we lost our shape and structure, which is something we normally never do and there was an element of eagerness on our part.

"Rather than be calm, composed and play our way back into the game, which we’ve done so many times, we probably did the opposite and got punished for it.”

On if it’s good to have another match so quickly to get defeat out of your system

"As long as you win it. It's hugely disappointing because that's a shadow of this team and a shadow of the things they've done for pretty much two seasons.

"I'm really disappointed for them because it was an opportunity missed and they'll lie in their beds tonight kicking themselves, but we have to dust ourselves off and go again."

On Levi Ives after wing-back was stretchered off in the second-half

"He's in a brace at the moment and they think he might have done his ACL. Levi has been tremendous this season - the whole team have been tremendous.