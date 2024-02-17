Loughgall manager Dean Smith. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

On the match

"I’m really, really frustrated. Conditions were poor but it’s the same for both teams and I thought we did enough to get something from the game, which is frustrating.

"There are too many times where we are coming in this year and saying we’ve played really well but got nothing out of it and that has to change. We’re past the stage of just accepting good performances – we have to get points from our good performances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you go up a level things change in terms of quality, but for us we’ve shown throughout the first three-quarters of the season that we’re more than good enough and we have to get end product now.

"We played really well against Larne, played really well against Cliftonville and we were poor on Tuesday (against Newry City), but I thought those two performances were super but we got nothing from them and we played poorly and got something from Newry.

"It’s certainly frustrating because I felt we created the best opportunities in the game.”

On frustration with Crusaders’ goal

"We set the players up really well from corner kicks, analyse what they are doing and we spoke about short corners and we dealt with it. One lapse of concentration – they put in a nothing ball and we don’t even know who has scored it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s frustrating because it’s a soft goal and I don’t think (Berraat) Turker has had too many saves to make in the game in terms of being called upon – anything that he’s done I would expect my goalkeeper to do.

"It’s really a frustrating day for us. Conditions were really poor in terms of the pitch, the weather and we can’t have control of that. I thought we did try and play – certainly a lot more than we did on Tuesday night – and we still come away with nothing.”

On being encouraged that you’re still creating chances

"It’s frustrating because we should be getting something from the game. I’ve stood in there and said it shows how far we’ve come that we’re frustrated not to win a game against Crusaders.

"If somebody had told you that 12 months ago would you have taken it? Without a doubt, but it’s human nature that we want more and to push for things. It’s a largely frustrating day where we should get something from a game of football but don’t.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On still being in the hunt for a top-six and European play-off spot

"We are. For us it was about staying in the league and we haven’t done that yet mathematically, but the position we’re in I think it’s human nature that you look up instead of down and we’re no different.

"We have to get back on track and get points on the board. As I’ve said too many times this year we’ve played really well and got nothing – we’ve probably said that six or seven times.

"When we’re on top we have to score a goal, take the lead and at the minute we’re far too easy to play against.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tiernan Kelly’s injury after the midfielder limped off in the second-half

"He’s hurt the back of his knee and it’s actually swollen up quite a bit. The next two or three days we’ll probably know more and time will be the most important thing.