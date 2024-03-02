Glentoran's Charlie Lindsay scores past Ballyclare's Declan Breen. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Here’s what Glens first team coach Mark Ferguson said in his post-match press conference after the win against Ballyclare

On getting job done and into the next round

"That’s exactly it. It was getting into the next round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We didn’t take them lightly...we did our homework like we would do with any team and we had a bit of a saying in there ‘by hook or by crook’ – it didn’t matter how we got into the next round or whether it was pretty or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We could have came in at half-time two or three to the good but it was 1-0 and we were happy enough being 1-0 up but maybe not with our style of play at the time...we said at half-time regroup and we knew we could give more – we were playing at about 50% of what we could.

“We wanted to get an early goal in the second-half because it takes the pressure off, you can get into the game and enjoy it a bit more.

"We got that and it has helped us get boys on the pitch to get more minutes. This run-in now until the end of the year...we’re looking to finish as high as we can for the play-offs, get momentum going into a semi-final and we have to make sure we have a full squad available and getting those extra minutes helps.”

On David Fisher’s form

"He’s flying. We speak about all of the players during the week and we were speaking about Fisher – he is 22, came over from England and it was a gamble for him to come over here and he has given us everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He said himself that he didn’t have a proper pre-season and now he’s up and running we’re really getting to see the benefits of it.

"He’s firing, scoring goals, hungry to score and you see him in front of goal that he has the confidence to go and finish – it was a super header.”

On it being a professional job against Ballyclare

"It was. It’s one of those tricky ties where everything is on edge and we’re expected to win the game and go through to the next round.

"The atmosphere is then edgy...I felt we had to create our own atmosphere. The crowd was a bit flat and we had to create our own atmosphere and the only way you do that is by scoring goals.”

On first goal settling nerves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It helped settle it. Singo (James Singleton) missed a good chance early in the game...I’d say he put it over from a yard out but I might be being generous!

"When you score it does take the edge off it and you want to go and get the second goal to make it a bit more comfortable. Getting that in the second-half helps.”

On how much it would mean to go on and win the Irish Cup

"It means the world to the club. You’re looking at it and you want to finish as high as you can in the league, but in the Irish Cup you only have five games and you could potentially be in Europe.

"You concentrate solely on your Irish Cup run to get something out of it and get into Europe. We’re three games in and potentially two games to go so you take the next game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whoever we get in the semi-finals it’s going to be a tough ask but we’re well prepared and looking forward to it.”

On Irish Cup winner getting into second qualifying round of Europa Conference League

"I was reading that myself last night and financially it’s better because you’re already a round ahead and for the club that sets you up for the year ahead financially.

"It’s good to be playing against the better standard of team when you go into Europe.”

On Irish Cup semi-finals (interview done before draw)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No matter who you get you’ll be playing against a good side. That’s three Premiership clubs through and Linfield are playing tomorrow against Institute.

"If it’s the four Premiership teams that go through they’re all good sides and we will do our homework and prepare the best we can, no matter who we get.”

On embracing the challenge of top teams going at it in Irish Cup semis

"Absolutely. It shows you how strong the league is and you see the four teams sitting at the top of the table at the minute all in position for the Irish Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s great and we’re going to embrace it. We’re going to really drive at it and give it a good go to get a piece of silverware.

"We were disappointed with the County Antrim Shield by getting to the final and not winning it...we felt we played well in the final.