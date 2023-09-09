Watch more videos on Shots!

Here is what Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton had to say at full-time.

On the result

"It’s really frustrating because we keep saying every week we can’t give teams goals and today it’s after 11 seconds from kick-off.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

“The only positive I will say about today was the way they reacted to that – we got back in the game and were the better team in the first-half.

"I thought we were on top going in at half-time but they brought on (Niall) Owens at half-time with a bit of pace and he has got in two or three times and we could see the danger in that area.

"We concede a really poor goal. Tags (Stephen Teggart) has been brilliant for us since he came in but he has held his hands up there and he knows himself.

"He tries to shield the ball out of play, the player is quicker than him, gets around him and it’s a goal and a really poor one on our behalf because Tags is on the ball – he just has to go back to the keeper or put it into the stands and get back into shape.

"He makes a poor decision and it ends up as a goal and that killed us.

"I will have to watch it back but the referee was really quick on it being a red card so usually when they’re like that it’s usually the right decision so we will look at it again, and if it is, then it’s a really poor decision on our player’s behalf.

"To do that at 2-1 down in a period of the game where they are on top of us, you need to ride that out and it puts us down to 10 men and makes life really difficult for us.

"Then we concede a third goal. It’s hard for us because we are giving teams goals and they aren’t having to create good quality goals – we are giving them on a plate and that’s the frustrating thing on our behalf.”

On losing Jamie McDonagh after arriving on loan and defensive injuries

"It’s really frustrating and it’s also really frustrating that we can’t get the same back four this season – it’s been our Achilles heel.

"We lost Calum (Birney) in training on Thursday night. Every game this season we’ve had to change and it’s hard to get a settled team and platform to build on when you have to keep changing things and players.

"Unfortunately, that’s the cards we’ve been dealt and we can’t do anything about it. Some have been suspensions, some have been injuries and it’s something you can’t do anything about.

"On the run we went on last year we had the same back four for nine or 10 games in a row and it certainly helps.

"Today we changed it again and then Conor (McCloskey) goes up for a header, lands and hurts his knee – it’s bad luck after bad luck.

"That’s what happens when things go against you and you have to just work through it and get through it.

"It happened us last year when we went on a 10 game run without winning and then we went on a 10 game run without getting beaten.

"You have to keep working hard and putting more effort in, but as I said to them in there, we have to stop giving goals away.

"In that situation, put it in the stands, regroup and get into your shape and then we can defend our box.

"We’ll get back to training and get back to basics.”

On being confident if getting strongest team on the pitch things can turn around

"It’s going to be hard this year. It’s a difficult league.

"Ballymena have found it out, we’ve found it out.

"Look at Dungannon – we were offered (Thomas) Maguire but couldn’t afford him. They signed Bigi (Gael Bigirimana) so even teams like Dungannon are investing money into their team and it makes it difficult.

"When you’re offered a player and you can’t afford their wages it’s difficult because you can’t do anything about it.

"A lot of teams in the bottom-half have invested in their team. The investment Carrick have put in has been massive and it makes it even more difficult for teams like Ballymena and ourselves.

"All you can do is keep plugging away and keep working hard. Hopefully it turns again.”

On Jackson Nesbitt getting his first goal

"I thought he was excellent again today.

"Unfortunately he tired and got a bit of a groin strain so we had to take him off.

"In the first-half he was excellent and got his goal which he deserved.

"He was a bright spark for us today but unfortunately he got a groin injury and with us being down to 10 men I didn’t want him overworking and being out for a few weeks.