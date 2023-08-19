“It was probably a fair point.

"Both teams battled really hard but with the wind it was very hard to get any momentum.

“Looking at the other results now I suppose it’s a good point as the game could have gone any way.

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker)

"The balls were going forward then swirling around and it’s a big credit to the defence today dealing really, really well with those awkward balls coming in.

"Overall, I’m not happy but we will take it as a point gained.

"We had a few really good opportunities...their goalkeeper made an absolutely smashing save from Ryan Swan.

"Then when Ryan went around the goalkeeper and he’s taken down but the goalkeeper only gets a yellow card I was a bit baffled.

"Today we lacked that spark, that bit of creativity in midfield...everything else was there but that killer pass to open them up.

"Jackson (Holmes) did well when he came on, as did ‘Pixie’ (Ryan Moffatt).

"We had some good individual performances overall but without really creating anything.

"It was so hard to defend, clearances could have gone anywhere and one small mistake could have led to a goal, so a point probably was good.

"The last three times we’ve played Ards we’ve lost to them.

“If you had told me after three games you’d be sitting top of the table then I’d have taken that absolutely.