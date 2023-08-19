“Pleased with the point, we’ve had a poor start with two defeats after two games so it was important we came here and regrouped.

"I felt we had opportunities but the minimum was to take a point from today.

"Let’s be honest, the wind was the battle.

Ards manager Matthew Tipton. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I was just pleased the way we stood up…in the first half we looked very solid dealing with balls into the box.

"We were worthy of the clean sheet and we created chances we didn’t put away.

"Today I thought we looked energetic, we played some decent stuff at times.

"We weren’t brilliant but when it needed to be won, we won it and picked the right pass, so we will grow into that and get better and better.

"Scrap the first two games...the first was an anomaly with a freak goal and the second the toss of a coin.

"Today we were evenly matched and coming away with a point from the Annagh against a team in the play-offs two years in a row with a settled side compared to where we are.

"I think it gives us a good grounding...the boys should take confidence from today.

"We dealt with the set-pieces in horrible conditions.

"We had been playing 4-3-3 but went back to probably 4-2-3-1 today….I need a system to get our best players together out on the pitch.

"Today was a day for Ross Hunter to be a nuisance to Annagh’s centre-backs and then get support from behind.

"Aidan Steele probably covered more ground than anyone else today.