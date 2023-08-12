Here are his thoughts after the 3-0 victory at Solitude.

On the win

"I’m delighted for the players. It has been a long pre-season but there was a lot of nerves and tension at the start but it was great to get off with a win.

Jim Magilton of Cliftonville during this afternoon's game at Solitude, Belfast. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"It’s great that Joe scored and Ben (Wilson) is kicking himself in there because he certainly could have had a couple of goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All in all I’m pleased but there’s certainly plenty of work to do.”

On the impact of Sean Stewart

"He has that in his locker. I’ve known him a long time and he has that athleticism and certainly has quality.

"He gives us great width and there’s more to come from him too. We’re still working on his fitness and games as it is with Ben.

"We go into Tuesday’s match on a win so we’re all pleased with that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the budding partnership between Joe Gormley and Ben Wilson

"Joe has fantastic experience and talks to Ben all the time – he’s going to be a fantastic mentor for him.

"Ben couldn’t have a better partner than Joe so they’ll bounce off each other and hopefully will have the rewards.”

On the first-half

"I was (delighted)-ish! We have unbelievable belief in the players having watched them train and in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a way we want to play and we were really careless at times. These boys set the standards and we could have been more ruthless.

"We have to be more ruthless and take the opportunities we create – it’s as simple as that.

"We mightn’t get away with that against other opposition and that’s no disrespect to Glenavon whatsoever – I thought they put an unbelievable shift in like they did last week when I watched them.

"I know we have more in us.”

On couple of wobbly defensive moments and Nathan Gartside’s saves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He certainly did (make great saves) and we’re asking him to do both as in make saves and secondly we want him to be brave with the ball.

"He’s going to make mistakes and we have to accept that. What we are delighted with is another clean sheet.

"Nathan kept us in the game at times and at crucial times because if they’d scored things might have been different.