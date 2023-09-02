FULL POST-MATCH REACTION: The view of Coleraine's Oran Kearney following defeat to Linfield
On his sense of frustration…
"Very much...I said it to the players in there.
"No matter what, you cannot concede three goals at home to Linfield and expect to come out of the game with something, particularly three points.
"Big parts of it I thought we were good.
"We conceded a horrendous goal in the first half.
"But there’s a bit of character and a good spark and we probably maybe edged the first half in terms of chances.
On the small moments...
"We’d a really good start to the second half when we get our goal and really threatened to go.
"But then it’s just individual errors and moments in the small things around the pitch.
"Linfield, particularly when they go ahead, are really, really good at strangling the football.
"From the first goal we get a good spark at half-time and come out and get our goal.
"When the second one comes (for Linfield), as much as we probably struggled to get ourselves back into it, they are very good at bursting the ball if you like.
"For 10 or so minutes after our goal we looked the more offensive.
"We gave away loads of fouls where we were green today, the wee things that can be pivotal and hurt us.
On goals for and against so far...
"Conceding goals is always a concern.
"We’ve created a lot of opportunities over the games and you get all your stats to show the percentage that hit the target.
"We’ve scored, what, seven goals from that and it’s frustrating...it’s a collective (responsibility).”
On squad fitness and form...
"It was good to get ‘Shevy’ (Matthew Shevlin) back today...we probably have two or three more sitting on the sidelines who are important for us.
"We still have a big enough squad...but people aren’t really grabbing those opportunities.
"There’s nobody really lodging money in the bank at this moment in time to say they’ve earned the shirt.”