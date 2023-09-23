Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is what manager David Healy said at full-time.

On the win

"I’ve been down at Loughgall on numerous occasions from last year so I knew how competitive it was going to be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield's manager David Healy applauds his sides supporters after today's game at Lakeview Park, Loughgall. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"Their record at home is perhaps disappointing but they’ve been more than competitive with Coleraine and Glentoran and drew against Glenavon in a game they were winning 2-0.

"It was hard-fought and a good win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought there were stages of the game today where we were pretty good and if anything we’re probably a bit disappointed with only scoring two goals.

"You have to take the positives of winning the game.”

On first goal coming at a good time before the break

"Absolutely.

"It gives you more belief going into the second-half that what we were doing was correct.

"We discussed this week about coming down and you want to play pretty football, score goals and create lots of chances, but we knew today that we needed to be limited in terms of play in the middle with the condensed pitch area and we needed to play forward quickly.

"(Matthew) Fitzpatrick was good, Chris McKee – we had two players who were not only willing to run in behind but keep the ball for us high up the pitch.”

On Joel Cooper’s lively performance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Joel is probably kicking himself a wee bit that he didn’t end up scoring.

"He had numerous efforts from cut-backs and shots that were blocked.

"Great credit to Loughgall because they were defending for their life and the second goal gave us the chance to see out the game which we thankfully did.”

On Jack Scott’s brace from the bench

"He’s probably not the ideal substitute to come on today in terms of right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jack would have been disappointed not to start but it’s important when anyone comes on that they are ready and he proved he was with two crucial goals.”

On Euan East’s first Premiership start

"I thought Euan was very good today.

"He’s a more natural left-sided defender.

"We changed some personnel today, changed the shape a little bit and got the desired result.”

On being back at the top

"It’s still so early in the season.

"It’s important you’re in and around where you want to be and in striking distance come the end of the season.