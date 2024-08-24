FULL POST-MATCH REACTION: The view of Dean Shiels after first loss as Coleraine head coach to Glenavon
Here’s what he had to say after the 2-0 defeat.
THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:
"It is a bit of a reality check for us in regards to what this league is about.
"I thought we were very good in the first half, they scored after two minutes but how Davy isn't deemed as being offside, I don't know.
"We have to start on the back foot but I felt we responded well and had two or three great chances, but their 'keeper made two phenomenal saves.
"Dean Jarvis is fouled in the box and we don't get the penalty and those little things probably didn't go our way.
"At half-time, I had firm belief that we could turn it around.
"The second-half we came out and an individual error cost us in regards to going 2-0 down.
"It was a bit of an uphill battle after that but I thought after their second goal we lacked a little bit of belief.
"We looked tired and I tried freshening it up by utilising the bench but our attempts on goal were powderpuff and we put in a load of crosses but we didn't have enough movement or people in the right areas.
"In the end we got punished by the defeat.
NEED TO STRENGTHEN?
"There's no doubt we are light and we still need to strengthen.
"I think Jamie Glackin and Matthew Shevlin get into any team in the country, so they were massive misses for us.
"Especially Jamie in the build-up in regards to what he offers us by playing through the midfield and he's key in that.
"Shevy started the season really well and losing him is a big loss.
"We gave opportunities to others and probably to players that maybe weren't ready in regards to fitness levels.
"You have to freshen it up as certain players couldn't play the three games in a week and certain players were tiring towards the last half hour but we have to find solutions when teams come here.
FIRST LOSS:
"There's no panic as we are going to lose games this year.
"It's a new team, we are building a culture and an environment and we are trying to implement a full-time model.
"We've got to stick to the process, keep the momentum and keep looking to improve on and off the pitch to move the club forward.
