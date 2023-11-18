“We’ve a massive game next Saturday at home to Dungannon and 100% we will get a response from the players for that.”

Loughgall fell to a 2-0 defeat at Mourneview Park on Saturday afternoon as goals from Isaac Baird and Jack Malone handed the hosts a fourth consecutive Premiership win.

Here’s what manager Dean Smith had to say at full-time.

On the match

"It was really poor from us today.

Loughgall players dejected after they fell to a 2-0 Premiership defeat against Glenavon at Mourneview Park, Lurgan. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"Individually and collectively we were so far off it today and if we’re being honest we have to say Glenavon deserved the points.”

On if that is Loughgall’s most disappointing performance of the season so far.

"Yeah, I think it was.

"The things we would all call free in football with our endeavour, our work rate, our effort, our attitude, I think the blue team (Glenavon) edged it in every department today and that’s what disappoints us."

On if that performance was down to Glenavon being impressive or Loughgall being disappointing

"First and foremost you have to look within and today was a really poor day at the office for us.

"We have played the so-called big teams and been beaten four or five and sometimes you have to just say ‘it’s one of them games’ or ‘they were better than us on the day’, but today, Glenavon were better than us and they’re in the same situation as us in that bottom mini-league.

"For me, that’s disappointing because it’s the first time we've lost points against teams that are in and around us and the manner in which we’ve lost them.”

On it being the first match they’ve lost away against a bottom-six side this season

"A really critical part of remaining in this league is beating teams around us and today Glenavon, as much as we want to say they were good, we probably helped them in areas.

"Individual errors are costing us at the minute and we’re getting punished for it.”

On being slightly improved in the second-half

"The damage was done in the first-half.

"We kept the ball a bit better and changed personnel, but we didn’t have our first shot on target until the 82nd minute and that says it all.

"For a team that is built to play attacking football and have shots on goal, not to have one until the 82nd minute is so unlike us.

"Maybe it’s just one of those days at the office where it just wasn’t meant to be, but we need to be disappointed – we shouldn’t forget this in a hurry.