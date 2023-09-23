FULL POST-MATCH REACTION: The view of Dean Smith after Loughgall's 2-0 Sports Direct Premiership defeat to Linfield
Here is what manager Dean Smith had to say at full-time.
On the game
"There’s disappointment first and foremost with the result, but I’m more disappointed with the performance.
"I don’t think we reached the levels we should have and saying that I think we had the two best chances in the game (first-half chances for Nathaniel Ferris and Benji Magee) and if we put them away it becomes a different game.
"I think Linfield deserved their win with the performance and we were off it.”
On the two big first-half chances
"I don’t think it was a lack of quality – every striker is going to miss chances and it would be more worrying if we weren’t creating chances to miss.
"We should be scoring at least one of them.”
On setting high standards
"This is why we’re here – we don’t come into any game looking to draw or lose.
"We come into every game thinking we can win it and there has to be a belief from us right through to the players and they have to buy into that.
"Today, I just said to the players, maybe we lacked a bit of belief when Linfield scored because we lost our way a wee bit and they dominated.
"For me, that’s the disappointing part.”
On learning the lesson of belief
"That’s a massive learning curve for us and we have to learn on our feet.
"We will watch the game back, take our medicine and try to improve for Tuesday night (against Larne) as quickly as possible.
"You’re playing the league champions.
"12 months ago to the date we played Newington at home in front of 92 people and there were a few more than 92 here today and there will be more than that here on Tuesday night as well.
"We want to enjoy it and go to try and get a result.”
On desire to take something out of every game
"I don’t think there’s such a thing as a free hit.
"When I played football I turned up every Saturday to win a game of football and the day you go ‘I’d love a draw’ or ‘I hope we only get beat 2-0’ you’re in the wrong job.”