Glenavon extended their unbeaten Premiership run to four matches and kept a third consecutive clean sheet as they defeated Loughgall 2-0 at Mourneview Park on Saturday.

Here is what manager Stephen McDonnell had to say after the match.

On the first-half

“I thought we were absolutely fabulous.

Glenavon's Jack Malone celebrates with his team-mates after his goal during this afternoon's game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"It wouldn’t have surprised me if we had came in three or four up because our numbers were so effective – I think we were in double figures for crosses, corners and shots.

"We hit the crossbar and scored two, so I’m very happy with how we controlled the entirety of the first-half bar a five minute spell where it was them breaking on us and us regaining the attack.”

On the second-half

"They’ve changed shape and paid us a bit of respect by matching us up 4-3-3 and we had planned for their shape and areas we could expose, which we absolutely did in the first-half.

"When you’re in a winning position it’s easier for them to throw everything at you because it’s either try to get back into or lie down with a whimper, and in fairness to Loughgall they’ve battled all season.

"They are a hell of a side and have been a great addition to the league.

"Rory Brown hasn’t really had a save to make today and I think that tells its own story.”

On reason for Peter Campbell substitution three minutes into second-half

"Peter had a tightness in his hamstring.

"He’s too influential for our team at the moment to be risking anything there so we got him off.”

On if the first-half is the best Glenavon have played since McDonnell was appointed

"I’m not sure, I’d have to analyse it.

"We were very exciting and effective – it’s hard to know if it was the best, but it was definitely pleasing.”

On looking to get the fans excited with brand of football

"That’s the biggest crowd we’ve had since we’ve came to the club.

"This place used to be a fortress and we’re trying to get back to those levels.

"The players, taking away the quality we showed, the honesty, the work rate, how they’ve applied themselves – fans feed off that and the energy from the terraces translates back onto the pitch.

"You have that connection which we’re trying to build again and ultimately we want to have a loud ground and one where fans are pleased and proud of what they see.

"That’s what we’re trying to do.”

On four wins in a row

"You never expect anything in football and you have to go and earn the right.

"We’ve literally taken it opposition by opposition and not looked any further or put a points tally on any game.

"We want three points whether it’s against Larne, Linfield, Loughgall, Newry – it’s a game of football where there’s an opportunity to do something.

"That’s the way we’ve approached it and we’ve came out the right side in the last four games.