Here were Hamilton’s thoughts at full-time.

On difference between last week’s performance against Glentoran and showing against Cliftonville

"It baffles me because we were so good last weekend – really defensively good with a lapse of concentration in the 99th minute.

Gary Hamilton of Glenavon during this afternoon's game at Solitude, Belfast. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"We say against the top-six sides you can’t give them goals, especially early in the game, because they’re already better than you and the league tells you that because there was something like 20 points between sixth and seventh place last season – there’s a big difference.

"If you want to try and get anything out of the game you have to stay in it and not hand them goals.

"If they do score you want them to do a bit of skill and put it in the top corner and you hold your hands up and say they are better, but to give the goals up today and the chances – I counted six or seven chances.

"There were a couple of 60-yard diagonal passes and they were in on goal. I’m just thinking how does that happen because I watched us against another top side last week and we didn’t concede barely any chances.

"We started with a four because it worked last week, then we changed it to a three and we still conceded the same chances.

"At 2-0, maybe it wouldn’t have changed the game even if they went down to 10-men, but I think (Nathan) Gartside is very lucky to stay on the pitch.

"I also think from that Peter Campbell should score to make it 2-1 and maybe the game changes.

"In the second-half, we missed some chances early and could have made it 3-1 but don’t. As we seen with Dungannon at Larne the other night you never know what can happen with a goal – it might sway in your favour and get a lift out of it.

"We didn’t take our chances but certainly defensively I thought we were really poor.

"That hasn’t been like us in pre-season, we’ve been decent and against Glentoran we were decent. We came out today and looked all over the shop and as if we hadn’t played together as a back four then into the back three.

"It looked like we hadn’t played together and they are all good, experienced players. Hopefully it’s a one off for them because they are all good lads and are hurting in there.”

On Gartside incident when he brought down Andy Mooney under pressure and Peter Campbell missed resulting shot. Does the shot take away a decision for the referee?

"I think it does. There’s no other option (than to shoot) because the goalkeeper is outside the box and it’s an empty goal.”

On penalty shout when Jonny Addis brought down Mooney (a free-kick was awarded on edge of the box)

“I certainly thought it was a penalty. Before the free-kick is hit, everyone is inside the box and that’s the benefit of the line because you can see it.

"I might be wrong but as I looked at the time, Mooney at the start was in the box with Jonny Addis.