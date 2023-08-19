Here were the thoughts of manager Gary Hamilton at full-time.

On the match as a whole

"Really poor. They haven’t had to work for any of their goals and they are three poor goals to concede.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s very similar to Cliftonville defensively and a big problem we’ve had is that we’ve had to change our defence almost every game through injuries and Calum (Birney) had been out for the start of the season.

"Danny (Wallace) and Wardy (Sean Ward) were on holiday so missed a lot of pre-season, Quinny (Niall Quinn) broke down in the first game, so we haven’t been able to get a settled back four and it has been hard.

"We played with five at Linfield the other night because Calum hadn’t played in a long time and it worked until a certain point and their fitness levels showed and they took over us.

"First-half I thought we were comfortable defensively and didn’t think they created a lot but the one goal we concede is really poor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They won the flick, won the second ball and on the third one he has got in on goal and scored.

"We got them in at half-time, changed our shape a bit and thought maybe we could go an extra one in there.

"We did that and five minutes in we concede a terrible goal – absolutely terrible goal.

"The clearance isn’t good enough and then two of our players dive in, then their player gets across and it’s a really poor goal to concede.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It puts you on the back foot and creates problems. You’re then two goals behind at home and a nervousness spreads through the team and you can see it.

"We do get the goal to make it 2-1 and you’re thinking that would give us energy and get us going, but unfortunately we have a set-piece, they clear the ball and are sprinting out and we’re not and they score the third.

"It’s a poor one to concede on our behalf. It’s poor defending and that’s the game dead and buried.”

On Peter Campbell playing a deeper role

"Peter got into some really good areas on the left-hand side and it worked the other night against Linfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We prefer to play Peter further up the pitch but we’ve so many injuries and players haven’t done pre-season.

"You could see the effect it had playing the back-four against Cliftonville and they are sharper.

"Our guys hadn’t got the match sharpness yet and then we went to Linfield and were defensively better to a point, but have went out today and they (Newry) have created very little outside of that one poor goal we conceded.

"It’s just the facts of it – we played in good areas but we didn’t really create anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our final delivery, choice of pass wasn’t good enough and we were probably in their half more than they were in ours but we’d no end product which is frustrating and disappointing.”

On lack of killer pass or piece of attacking quality

"Whether that comes from going behind or the pressure – I don’t know.

"We were in good areas today but didn’t create anything.

"We had a chance just before they scored the third where it fell to AP (Aaron Prendergast) and their defender headers over the bar.

"It didn’t go in and all of a sudden they go and score from the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s difficult because we’ve conceded three really poor goals and again it’s not a one off because we did it against Cliftonville as well.

"You can’t give teams goals and if they’re going to score you have to make them earn it or cut us open.

"Teams haven’t had to do that and that’s the frustrating thing.”

On difference between last home performance against Glentoran

"That goal at the end just killed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ll always be honest and at Cliftonville it could have been the opposite and we could have been five or six down and that’s why I changed to a three here because it worked for us there (at Solitude) and huge parts against Linfield.

"Defensively today it worked for us until individual errors.

"We’ve been beaten 3-1 and conceded three goals again and we went to the four in the second-half again and conceded two so it’s frustrating.