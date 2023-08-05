News you can trust since 1737
FULL POST-MATCH REACTION: The view of Glenavon's Paul McAreavey following defeat to Glentoran

Here’s what Glenavon assistant manager Paul McAreavey had to say in his post-match interview following a 1-0 loss to Glentoran:
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 5th Aug 2023, 18:36 BST- 2 min read

"I thought we were brilliant.

"In the first half Rhys Marshall had an opportunity for Glentoran and in the second Junior hit the post but, apart from that, it was a solid performance from our guys.

"The concentration levels, work-rate and team shape were all there.

Glenavon players react to Glentoran's winning goal nine minutes into added time at Mourneview Park. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/PressEye)Glenavon players react to Glentoran's winning goal nine minutes into added time at Mourneview Park. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/PressEye)
Glenavon players react to Glentoran's winning goal nine minutes into added time at Mourneview Park. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/PressEye)
"Everything we asked of the players before the game they did in abundance.

"I'm just gutted for us all because we definitely deserved a draw out of the game...there's no doubt.

"You can always go back and the scenario beforehand with the lads connecting (in the box) actually hindered us.

"We have to look at it again but think the referee moved our player too far back (from the uncontested drop ball) and he (Shay McCartan) was able to get momentum down the side to get the ball in (for Jay Donnelly's goal).

"But, yeah, just gutted.

"When I came in over three years ago the team had a lot of older senior boys hitting 30s and obviously that was going to come down over time and you were going to bring younger players in.

"It has got to that stage now of that next cycle of building the team and bringing that youth through.

"It's like anything, when you've got senior players you have that quality and experience...with younger players you miss that but you have the enthusiasm and the pace.

"We had that energy and drive in abundance today.

"It's just a sickener but loads of positives going forward.

"Today's not the time to talk about the positives after putting that effort in and losing with basically the last kick...but we will during the week."

