"I think we're really disappointed to come away with not even a point.

"I felt we deserved to win the game comfortably, we've probably six or seven really good chances.

"We hit the post and the bar and did everything but score.

Institute manager Kevin Deery. (Photograph by George Sweeney)

"They were immense, I'm so proud of the boys.

"Since the day and hour they've come in they've been excellent.

"They're not getting really rewarded financially the way they should be and it's really refreshing they're here for the love of the game.

"I'm just disappointed they didn't get their rewards here today.

"We train like that three days a week...on the frontfoot, we want to be attractive and it's my style to be aggressive and entertain.

"We played some excellent football and did everything bar put the ball in the back of the net.

"Our recruitment has been very good in terms of bringing in young and hungry players who, to be honest, might want to use Institute as a stepping stone.

"Some of those young lads have a bright future in the game and I think that was integral to our recruitment...players who want to better themselves.

"Today is going to be the best learning curve for the players, they're heart-sick and don't want to be having that feeling too often.

"I expect us to learn and not give away a soft goal, which was our only mistake.

"We showed the lads some clips of what we did well and what we didn't do too well.

"Now it's a new week and we've a tough game coming up against Newington so you cannot dwell on today's result.

"So we just persist so we get another performance like that and go again.

"When I was in the Championship with Institute seven or eight years ago we played a similar brand of football.

"I'm longer down the coaching ladder now and see myself as more experienced but I'll never fear away from how I want to play the game.

"If it's detrimental to my career I still won't do it...I'm going to pass the ball and have exciting players.

"That's just who I am and who I will always be...that's my style and I'll stick to it.

"But we understand every aspect of the game, there's attacking football but you have to defend as well.

"We don't just go out with attacking patterns, we work hard to get our shape right and play defensively.

"The players we've brought in are not just luxury players, they are going to dig in as well.

"We'll not give ourselves a pat on the back...we're just disappointed not to get anything out of the game.