Larne manager Tiernan Lynch pictured during today's Irish Cup clash against Newington

Here’s what he had to say after the 4-1 win at Inver Park.

PLEASED TO SCORE EARLY IN THE SECOND-HALF:

"We were disappointed at half-time.

"I thought we were fairly dominant in the first half, we didn't look to be under any major pressure or anything like that.

"We were very lackadaisical, we didn't get into good areas and we didn't work their goalkeeper enough. We just let them stay in the game.

"Our objective was to go and get an early goal and see where it would take us.

"So we were delighted with the start to the second half.

IMPORTANT TO KILL SPIRIT OF TEAMS IN CUP TIES:

"I think Newington have to take great credit. They had a game plan and stuck to it brilliantly.

"To a man they closed the spaces and made it difficult for us.

PENALTY DECISION:

"I was hugely disappointed with the penalty decision, I ended up getting booked for it.

"It was frustration because we work so hard on trying to not concede goals and I explained that to the referee after the game.

"So it makes it hard to take when you get decisions like that, which I thought was wrong, and I'm not knocking Lee.