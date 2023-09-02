FULL POST-MATCH REACTION: The view of Linfield's Ross Oliver following victory over Coleraine
On the performance...
"I don't think it was comfortable.
"Again, I thought we played well in the first half but it took us a wee bit of time to get going in the second.
"Their goal in the second half more or less kick-started us again.
"Certainly the last 30 minutes or so I thought we took control of the game.
On the attacking threat...
"It's something we talk to the boys about all the time.
"We create loads of chances in the final third, it's just making that right decision at the right time.
"Hopefully the more we keep doing it the more we'll improve on it.
On bouncing back from the Carrick draw...
"Everyone knows teams have off days, they're human beings not robots.
"Everyone was disappointed but Carrick did well last week, they worked their socks off for their manager after the disappointment they had in their last game.
"You have to take it game-by-game, and with the experience you have you know every team is going to give their all against you no matter where the team is in the league.
"If you're not on it you'll get found out and, unfortunately, that's what happened to us.
"The boys showed they have a strong mentality and they turned it around today at a place where it's very hard to get a result, any team will tell you that.
"To come away with the result we have is very pleasing.