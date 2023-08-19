Here were the thoughts of a delighted Boyle at full-time.

On the match as a whole

"It was a really good performance on the road – we knew what to expect coming here.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"I’m sure the first 25 minutes wasn’t pleasant viewing for anybody but Glenavon sometimes play with a front four, rush their defenders and it can be difficult to sort out a pattern.

"We were calling for composure and we were able to show that on the first goal where it comes from Adam Salley knocking it on, Adam Carroll’s flick around the corner to Lorcan (Forde) who shows that individual quality, as he did last week, to drill the ball home.”

On the three finishes

"The guys all showed great composure and were in the right positions which was key.

"Jordan Mooney came on at half-time and made a great impact.

"The impact from the bench is crucial and we’ve had that today in abundance and they really came to the fore.

"Jordan’s bit of skill to set up Adam’s goal was phenomenal and then Brian Healy scores with another substitute, Lee Newell, playing him in.

"Paul McGovern is a kid and was winning headers against big defenders – it’s really pleasing to see.”

On big moment for Adam Salley getting his first goal

"Absolutely. We’ve talked about it at length with him – we want him to stay more central than what he has maybe been used to.

"It’s probably about being a bit more greedy in possession and trying to get more important touches in the opposition area.

"That’s what we’ve been trying to drill home and you see where he scores his goal, it’s six yards out right in the middle of the net.”

On quality of Lorcan Forde

"He’s playing really, really well.

"Lorcan started last season really well too and it was very unfortunate for him that he picked up a significant injury and we missed him last year.

"He has started this season in a similar vein and when he has a defender one on one, that’s when he’s really dangerous.”

On response from opening day defeat to Loughgall

"I’m sure some people maybe expected us to feel sorry for ourselves after Loughgall but we spoke about it, analysed it and tried to put it to bed.

"We’ve had a couple of results to put us back in the right focus.

"I spoke after the Loughgall game and we have full belief and ultimate trust in this group and that’s bearing fruit for us at the minute.”

On his week with wife giving birth and picking up a win

"I’ve a very accommodating wife!

"Kellie was in hospital from early Monday morning and we got the child home on Thursday.

"Thankfully everything has gone as well as can be and we’ve now two kids at home.

"We’ve had a rocky road in terms of children and family comes first – this is a great release but family ultimately comes first.”

On dealing without key men from last season in John McGovern and James Teelan

"We knew from early on we would be without John and then unfortunately we lost James.

"We probably had to change the style slightly because we were able to hit teams on the counter-attack with the searing pace they have.

"We play with our wingers slightly more narrow, getting them on the ball more facing our own goal instead of looking for the one over the top.

"We have to have different threats and I think they all complement each other very well and it’s about finding that right balance.”

On Barney McKeown

"Barney has been super. As soon as I got the job he was one of the key signings we wanted to make.

“I was at the club when he was there last time and he has grown as a person and footballer since the last time he was with us.