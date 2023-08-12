"You could see we are still a wee bit disjointed as we've a lot of new players...I wasn't planning on bringing in that many.

"Over this first month of the season we need to really dig in as I don't think you will see the best of us until after that period.

"So picking up points, even while we're not fluid, is the main thing.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photograph by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

"We've better levels to go, there's no doubt about that and we've got to get a lot better.

"Institute will feel hard done by not to be picking up a point from that today but that's on us...we've got to be better.

"We carried three or four players today and they know who they are.

"We will get better and the most important thing is we're sitting on six points after two games.

"I think we've started slowly in both games but we've a lot of players who haven't experienced the Championship and it's a different ball game.

"It's a big learning curve for some and I think some are getting their eyes opened.

"Ryan Mayse came on today and give us a good wee spark, Eamon Fyfe worked his socks off and Eoghan McCawl is as good as anything.

"Eoghan can play in a six or eight and I'd love to know what ground he covered today.

"We've a lot of improving to do, we need to get a lot better.

"We're all happy (with the result) but we can't be in a situation at Shamrock Park holding on at the end of the game.

"The plus is we kept a clean sheet, Aaron Hogg made a couple of good saves and Chris Rodgers did well (at the back).

"I want us to be at Shamrock Park on our big wide open pitch controlling the game.

"It didn't quite happen today, we looked a bit edgy again from the start of the game.

"If we're being honest, we had some under-performing and if we're going to do what everyone wants to do here then that was nowhere near the levels.

"We will work hard on Tuesday and work hard on Thursday.

"We react to situations instead of being proactive, when we lose possession we don't get the ball back quick enough.

"My thought process (with signing Eoin Bradley) probably wasn't about Shamrock Park...it was more going to places like the Annagh, Dundela or Ballyclare.

"On those tight pitches it's all about first ball and second ball when you need a physical presence up top.

"But you could see today when he came on how he was disrupting the Institute centre-backs.