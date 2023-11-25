Matthew Lusty’s brace helped Dungannon Swifts record their second consecutive Sports Direct Premiership victory with a 2-1 success over Loughgall at Lakeview Park. Here’s what manager Rodney McAree had to say at full-time:

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the match

"I thought for 30 minutes at the start of the game we were exceptional. We started the game the way we wanted to and played some very good football, created opportunities going forward and looked well in control.

"Then the odd challenge came about and it turned into a derby. We helped turn it into a game we didn’t want to be involved in. We wanted to concentrate on playing and not get involved in any nonsense, but we probably allowed ourselves to do that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It became a difficult enough game then. The second goal was very important and came at a good time. We’re just delighted to be leaving with three points.”

On feisty derby feel to first-half

"There’s only eight or nine miles between the two clubs and it was always a derby. Even when I was playing it was a game you always looked forward to playing in. Probably at this time of evening everyone has enjoyed themselves throughout the day and there’s an atmosphere around the ground.

"It’s a good time to play and a good game to be involved in when you win it. If we had have thrown it away at the end you’d have been very disappointed.”

On back-to-back Premiership wins

"It’s important. We spoke about it as a group that you look at what Glenavon have done by beating the teams in and around them and won five games in a row – look at where it has taken them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Back-to-back wins has opened up a bit of a gap between us and the teams behind us and closed it on those teams ahead of us. That has been a challenge for us and when you’re in the bottom-six if you can pick up as many back-to-back wins as you can you’ll do ok.”

On Matthew Lusty

"He’s exceptional. He works extremely hard and is an honest kid. He’s a talented boy who can get himself out of situations, has a turn of pace and thankfully he has started to score goals as well.

"You’d have loved to be able to leave him on but we wanted to close up shop a little bit and make ourselves more secure to get three points.”

On if anything has changed or clicked in recent weeks to help Dungannon win four of last five in all competitions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe a little bit of luck. There was the odd decision tonight that went in our favour – we didn’t have that bit of luck earlier on in the season. We weren’t scoring goals, we weren’t taking our chances, not creating enough and giving away poor goals, and we’ve seemed to stop that to an extent.