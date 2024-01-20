Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King was full of delight after watching his side earn a first win at the Coleraine Showgrounds since 1993.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King celebrates his side win at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Here’s what he had to say after the 2-0 success on the Ballycastle Road.

A HISTORIC WIN:

"There's a lot of players in my changing room not even 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"For us to go and do that today is remarkable and I'm absolutely delighted with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've listened all week about what they've had to say that their season would start this week.

"Some of our boys thought that was disrespectful and we used it as energy.

"We were outstanding today and to a man I thought they gave me everything I asked of them.

"Ross (Glendinning) made a good save after 21 minutes from McGonigle but I don't think they created an opportunity after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our away form is phenomenal and I just wish our home form would turn.

STUCK TO GAME PLAN:

"All week it was them that was annoyed about what was said but not me.

"It's football and I don't really care about that. They were annoyed and I told them to empty the tank and give me what me and my staff give them and I'm so happy.

"They fully deserved it, I thought we created opportunities when playing on the counter and when they put balls in the box we dealt with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a huge three points for us and I know there were games not played, but listen, we've got 12 games to go.

GOALS AT GOOD TIMES:

"The first goal is horrible, isn't it?

"But I'll take that every day of the week and it's persistence by Cush and the ball has ended up in the back of the net.

"It's given us something to cling onto and play on the counter attack even more.

"When we've got Danny (Purkis) up top who can frustrate the life out of you - let's be honest - but he's a goalscorer and that's what centre-forwards do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When he got an opportunity he buried it and I'm delighted about that.

TOP SIX ASPIRATIONS:

"The club have never finished seventh, never mind sixth.

"I had a good chat with the owner last night who is over from America and I had to remind him of that.

"If someone told me with 12 games to go that we would be where we are I would have smashed their hands off for it.