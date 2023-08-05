"You always know the first game of the season is going to be tough.

"People were saying Glenavon was a bogey team for us last year but I said to the boys 'we're a new animal'.

"We've got to change the mentality...it's no disrespect to anyone else but the demands here are massive.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney with Jay Donnelly after his striker's injury-time winner sealed success against Glenavon. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/PressEye)

"And it showed out here today, we kept going and going.

"People think football is just 90 minutes but it's not, it's 90-plus and our fitness levels looked great.

"We've had to put people in who are not fit, people in who are not match-fit, people in different positions.

"But that's a Glentoran team today...we never gave up and you could see the fans kept with them the whole game.

"On another day we could have made it a little more comfortable.

"We had one cleared off the line, we missed a one-on-one, we hit the post...but we kept going.

"A clean sheet is a big one for me and I'm really pleased.

"Jay Donnelly was before the best striker in this league and I think he can get there again.

"Lee Bonis scored 15 goals last year (for Larne), people were talking £300,000 and he got into the Northern Ireland squad.

"People say to me Jay Donnelly had a bad season on 18 goals...I'd take 18 goals from a striker every year.

"He's a great kid, he needs an arm around him, he's honest and I was really pleased he got the winner and what a time to score it.

"I tell you what, if I was playing as a striker with Shay McCartan's delivery I'd be hitting 60 goals a season, believe me.

"It's a great wee bit of play from Shay and Jay's in where it hurts in between the posts.

"It is still the first game of the season and we've got to sharpen up in a few areas but I can't fault anyone.

"It was great to see the fans appreciate Paddy (McClean) coming on and everyone's going to be needed.

"At half-time I thought to myself we need to do something here, this is Glentoran Football Club, we've got to try and take the game to teams.

"So we changed it to try and hurt them a wee bit more and it's great when it works.

"The effort was fantastic and 1-0 is the best scoreline in football for me.

"It's a tough, tough place to go...Gary Hamilton has good players and they're very direct.

"We prepared ourselves all week for it and we knew what we had to do.

"We nullified them...they will cause teams problems, there's no doubt about it.

"You look at our fitness levels, there was a spell 10 or 15 minutes after half-time where we really put them to the sword.

"You've got to stay on top of teams and I'm really big into our fitness.

"It's a great club with great fans...the biggest support home and away last year and that's absolutely incredible.