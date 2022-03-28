Full Premiership and Championship post-split fixture guide plus kick-off times

PREMIERSHIP

Section A

Friday 8 April: Larne v Coleraine (7.45)

Football

Saturday 9 April: Glentoran v Crusaders (3.00), Cliftonville v Linfield (5.30)

Friday 15 April: Linfield v Glentoran (7.45)

Saturday 16 April: Cliftonville v Larne (3.00), Coleraine v Crusaders (3.00)

Tuesday 19 April: Coleraine v Cliftonville (7.45), Crusaders v Linfield (7.45), Glentoran v Larne (7.45)

Saturday 23 April: Coleraine v Glentoran (3.00), Crusaders v Cliftonville (3.00), Linfield v Larne (3.00)

Saturday 30 April: Crusaders v Larne (5.30), Glentoran v Cliftonville (5.30), Linfield v Coleraine (5.30)

Section B

Saturday 9 April: Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts (3.00), Glenavon v Ballymena United (3.00), Portadown v Warrenpoint Town (3.00)

Saturday 16 April: Ballymena United v Portadown (3.00), Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon (3.00), Warrenpoint Town v Carrick Rangers (3.00)

Tuesday 19 April: Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town (7.45), Carrick Rangers v Glenavon (7.45), Portadown v Dungannon Swifts (7.45)

Saturday 23 April: Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers (3.00), Glenavon v Portadown (3.00), Dungannon Swifts v Warrenpoint Town (3.00)

Saturday 30 April: Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United (5.30), Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town (5.30), Portadown v Carrick Rangers (5.30)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Section A

Saturday 9 April: Annagh United v Newry City (3.00), Dergview v Ballinamallard United, (3.00) H&W Welders v Loughgall (3.00)

Saturday 16 April: Ballinamallard United v Annagh United (3.00), Dergview v H&W Welders (3.00), Newry City v Loughgall (3.00)

Tuesday 19 April: Ballinamallard United v Loughgall (7.45), Dergview v Annagh United (7.45), H&W Welders v Newry City (7.45)

Saturday 23 April: Ballinamallard United v Newry City (3.00), H&W Welders v Annagh United (3.00), Loughgall v Dergview (3.00)

Saturday 30 April: H&W Welders v Ballinamallard United (3.00), Loughgall v Annagh United (3.00), Newry City v Dergview (3.00)

Section B

Saturday 9 April: Dundela v Ards (3.00), Institute v Ballyclare Comrades (3.00), Knockbreda v Queen’s University (3.00)

Saturday 16 April: Ballyclare Comrades v Ards (3.00), Dundela v Knockbreda (3.00), Institute v Queen’s University (3.00)

Tuesday 19 April: Ards v Institute (7.45), Ballyclare Comrades v Knockbreda (7.45), Queen’s University v Dundela (7.45)

Saturday 23 April: Dundela v Institute (3.00), Knockbreda v Ards (3.00), Queen’s University v Ballyclare Comrades (3.00)

Saturday 30 April: Ballyclare Comrades v Dundela (3.00), Institute v Knockbreda (3.00), Queen’s University v Ards (3.00)

--

