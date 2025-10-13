Northern Ireland fans took to social media in the aftermath of Monday’s loss to Germany by a single goal – with comments covering the superb Windsor Park atmosphere, impressive home display and frustration over the match officials.

Here we’ve picked out a selection of the views from the ‘X’ social media platform:

@daveandrews205: Northern Ireland will rarely play as well as that and lose. Hard to know if NI were good or that German side are just average. Definitely disappointing not to get anything from that. Also Galbraith > Wirtz.

@CurvaWanderlust: The Spanish referee didn't make any real mistakes however at this level this is how these Spanish FIFA referees will referee in Belfast with style of play of NI. The physical style is alien to him. It wasn't a pen at the end - 2 mins added on??? That was odd.

@MarkB7109683170: While disappointed in the result, if Czech Republic finish 2nd in their group we should get a play-off place through the Nations League. So still plenty to look forward too. Slovakia next.

@1939Vintage: Work-rate & effort all the players put in was first class. I felt we deserved a draw. You can't but be proud of how the team play for each other, the fans, the country. Unlucky tonight but keep her lit!

@sid1882: Gave it right go tonight. This group was always coming down to the two matches against Slovakia. Not done yet.

@KianLFC03: Absolutely dominated that second half. Really unlucky but to dominate and put Germany under that much pressure can only be applauded.

@Jack_6002: No VAR check for that last kick of the game.

@ThomasAmnesiac: Absolutely stunning performance from the team. Not often you can say you were disappointed not to get something against Germany.

@MrsFoxtrotwhisk: Thought the heart, desire and fight from all the N Ireland players, and the backing by the fans was outstanding. You can all be proud, from the other green army (Plymouth).

@ThePopester136: Really unlucky today - coming from an England fan.

@49fromCork: ROI fan. Hard luck tonight, robbed at the end. Stonewall penalty. Deserved at least a point. Yer well able to get a result away in Slovakia.