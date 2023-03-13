From Portadown’s thrilling Danske Bank Premiership victory over Newry City to Linfield lifting their 11th BetMcLean Cup against Coleraine at Windsor Park on Sunday, it was another pulsating weekend of local football.
Glenavon picked up a statement win at The Oval with goals from Conor McCloskey and Matthew Fitzpatrick securing success against Glentoran and Carrick Rangers continued towards their dream of European football with a triumph over Dungannon Swifts.
Here are 10 of the best photos from the weekend...
1. Linfield fans set the pre-match atmosphere at Windsor Park
Linfield fans were in fine voice all afternoon at Windsor Park and set the atmosphere ahead of their BetMcLean Cup final win over Coleraine.
Photo: Pacemaker Press
2. Last-gasp victory delight for Portadown
What a time to score your first goal for a club! Benny Igiehon netted in the 94th minute for Portadown to help them win what could arguably be the most dramatic Danske Bank Premiership game of the season.
Photo: PACEMAKER PRESS
3. Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown takes flight
Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown produces a wonderful save to keep Glentoran out at The Oval and help the Lurgan Blues collect a crucial three points in their fight for seventh.
Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press
4. Snowy scene at The Oval
Volunteers trying to clear the snow on The Oval pitch in attempts to get Glentoran vs Glenavon - which was originally scheduled for Friday night - on. The game was ultimately suspended and played at 3pm the following day.
Photo: PACEMAKER PRESS