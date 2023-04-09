GALLERY: 13 best photos from weekend of Danske Bank Premiership and Lough 41 Championship action
It proved to be a Good Friday for Larne as Tiernan Lynch’s men opened up a seven-point lead at the Danske Bank Premiership’s summit after their comfortable 2-0 victory over Glentoran.
Elsewhere, Ronan Hale struck late to secure a point for Cliftonville in their home clash with Coleraine while Linfield and Crusaders played out a stalemate at Windsor Park.
There were also positive results for all three teams fighting for survival with Newry City picking up an impressive 2-0 win at Carrick Rangers, Portadown defeated Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts drew 1-1 with Glenavon.
In the Championship, Loughgall are one step closer to Premiership promotion after a commanding 5-0 triumph and Ballyclare Comrades extended their unbeaten league run to eight matches with victory over Annagh United.