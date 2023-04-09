News you can trust since 1737
GALLERY: 13 best photos from weekend of Danske Bank Premiership and Lough 41 Championship action

It proved to be a Good Friday for Larne as Tiernan Lynch’s men opened up a seven-point lead at the Danske Bank Premiership’s summit after their comfortable 2-0 victory over Glentoran.

By Johnny Morton
Published 9th Apr 2023, 20:41 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 20:53 BST

Elsewhere, Ronan Hale struck late to secure a point for Cliftonville in their home clash with Coleraine while Linfield and Crusaders played out a stalemate at Windsor Park.

There were also positive results for all three teams fighting for survival with Newry City picking up an impressive 2-0 win at Carrick Rangers, Portadown defeated Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts drew 1-1 with Glenavon.

In the Championship, Loughgall are one step closer to Premiership promotion after a commanding 5-0 triumph and Ballyclare Comrades extended their unbeaten league run to eight matches with victory over Annagh United.

Cliftonville goalkeeper Nathan Gartside can't stop Lyndon Kane from opening the scoring for Coleraine at Solitude

1. Kane strikes from distance

Cliftonville goalkeeper Nathan Gartside can't stop Lyndon Kane from opening the scoring for Coleraine at Solitude Photo: ©INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

Michael Glynn celebrates after scoring his first goal for Larne in their 2-0 win over Glentoran

2. First goal feeling

Michael Glynn celebrates after scoring his first goal for Larne in their 2-0 win over Glentoran Photo: ©INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter

Glenavon's Matthew Fitzpatrick scores his 16th Premiership goal of the season and fourth in as many matches

3. On fire

Glenavon's Matthew Fitzpatrick scores his 16th Premiership goal of the season and fourth in as many matches Photo: Pacemaker Press/Alan Weir

Michael Leetch scores an 81st-minute winner for Ballyclare Comrades against Annagh United

4. Grabbing the winner

Michael Leetch scores an 81st-minute winner for Ballyclare Comrades against Annagh United Photo: Pacemaker Press/Andrew McCarroll

