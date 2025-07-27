GALLERY: 15 images from the SuperCupNI parade and opening ceremony in Coleraine

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 27th Jul 2025, 22:12 BST
People of all ages and nationalities lined the streets of Coleraine to welcome players, coaches and officials at this year’s SuperCupNI tournament.

Former Northern Ireland international Gareth McAuley helped to open the 42nd edition of the event, which gets under way tomorrow and culminates in finals day on Thursday (girls) and Friday (boys).

Thankfully, the rain managed to stay away despite dark clouds emerging as everyone descended on the Coleraine Showgrounds for the ceremony to draw to a close.

More than 1,200 of the brightest young players from five continents have arrived in the region for a week of top-class international youth football, with over 150 matches set to take place at venues across the Causeway Coast and Glens, Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim.

More than 55,000 spectators from across the globe are expected to attend the tournament.

Here are 15 images taken by Stephen Hamilton/PressEye from the parade and ceremony.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets of Coleraine and packed the stands and terraces of the Coleraine Showgrounds to give a rousing welcome to over 1,200 elite young footballers from around the world as Northern Ireland legend Gareth McAuley kicked-off an action-packed week of youth football with the official launch of the 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI

1. SUPERCUPNI PARADE

2. SUPERCUPNI PARADE

3. SUPERCUPNI PARADE

4. SUPERCUPNI PARADE

