GALLERY: All of the best fan photos and match shots as Linfield celebrate BetMcLean Cup final success against Portadown

Linfield have successfully retained their BetMcLean Cup crown with a 3-1 victory over Portadown at Windsor Park.
By Johnny Morton
Published 10th Mar 2024, 15:47 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 16:52 GMT

Here are all the best fan photos and match shots.

1. Ports Display

Portadown fans before today's BetMcLean Cup final against Linfield at Windsor Park Photo: Andrew McCarroll

2. Teams coming out

Linfield and Portadown emerge for the BetMcLean Cup final Photo: Andrew McCarroll

3. David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy applauds Linfield supporters before the final Photo: Andrew McCarroll

4. Linfield team

Linfield team before this afternoon’s final at Windsor Park Photo: Andrew McCarroll

