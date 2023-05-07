GALLERY: All of the best fan photos as Crusaders retain the Irish Cup with dominant 4-0 victory over Ballymena United at Windsor Park
Crusaders have successfully retained their Irish Cup crown following a dominant 4-0 final victory over Ballymena United at Windsor Park.
The Seaview outfit took an early lead through a deflected Ross Clarke strike in the 12th minute to lead 1-0 at half-time.
Adam Lecky doubled that advantage shortly after the break with a looping effort over Ballymena goalkeeper Jordan Williamson.
Stephen Baxter’s men then started to run riot with Philip Lowry’s glancing header and a stunning strike from Paul Heatley in a frantic five-minute period putting the game well beyond Ballymena’s reach.
