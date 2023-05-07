News you can trust since 1737
GALLERY: All of the best fan photos as Crusaders retain the Irish Cup with dominant 4-0 victory over Ballymena United at Windsor Park

Crusaders have successfully retained their Irish Cup crown following a dominant 4-0 final victory over Ballymena United at Windsor Park.

By Johnny Morton
Published 7th May 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 16:21 BST

The Seaview outfit took an early lead through a deflected Ross Clarke strike in the 12th minute to lead 1-0 at half-time.

Adam Lecky doubled that advantage shortly after the break with a looping effort over Ballymena goalkeeper Jordan Williamson.

Stephen Baxter’s men then started to run riot with Philip Lowry’s glancing header and a stunning strike from Paul Heatley in a frantic five-minute period putting the game well beyond Ballymena’s reach.

Here are all of the best fan photos from the ground – keep an eye on our website for more final coverage with players and managers after the final whistle.

Crusaders fans in fine tune at Windsor Park

1. Crusaders fans in fine tune

Crusaders fans in fine tune at Windsor Park Photo: ©INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter

Ballymena fans arriving at Windsor Park for the Irish Cup final

2. Dressed for the occasion

Ballymena fans arriving at Windsor Park for the Irish Cup final Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Crusaders fans arriving for the Irish Cup final

3. Arriving at the ground

Crusaders fans arriving for the Irish Cup final Photo: Andrew McCarroll

A young Crusaders fan ahead of kick-off

4. Young fan

A young Crusaders fan ahead of kick-off Photo: Andrew McCarroll

