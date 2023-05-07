Crusaders have successfully retained their Irish Cup crown following a dominant 4-0 final victory over Ballymena United at Windsor Park.

The Seaview outfit took an early lead through a deflected Ross Clarke strike in the 12th minute to lead 1-0 at half-time.

Adam Lecky doubled that advantage shortly after the break with a looping effort over Ballymena goalkeeper Jordan Williamson.

Stephen Baxter’s men then started to run riot with Philip Lowry’s glancing header and a stunning strike from Paul Heatley in a frantic five-minute period putting the game well beyond Ballymena’s reach.

Here are all of the best fan photos from the ground – keep an eye on our website for more final coverage with players and managers after the final whistle.

Crusaders fans in fine tune at Windsor Park

Ballymena fans arriving at Windsor Park for the Irish Cup final

Crusaders fans arriving for the Irish Cup final

A young Crusaders fan ahead of kick-off

