News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement

GALLERY: All of the best fan photos as Northern Ireland supporters celebrate Euro 2024 qualifying victory over San Marino at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland recorded a comfortable 3-0 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying victory over San Marino at Windsor Park on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Paul Smyth, Josh Magennis and Conor McMenamin.
By Johnny Morton
Published 14th Oct 2023, 16:35 BST

The Green and White Army were there in their numbers to cheer on Michael O’Neill’s side in Belfast. Here are the best fan photos from the stadium.

Northern Ireland fans get ready to watch their team in action at Windsor Park

1. Northern Ireland fans

Northern Ireland fans get ready to watch their team in action at Windsor Park Photo: Desmond LougheryPacemaker Press

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans at today's Euro 2024 victory over San Marino

2. Young Northern Ireland fan

Northern Ireland fans at today's Euro 2024 victory over San Marino Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans at today's Euro 2024 victory over San Marino

3. Northern Ireland fan

Northern Ireland fans at today's Euro 2024 victory over San Marino Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans at today's Euro 2024 victory over San Marino

4. Young Northern Ireland fan

Northern Ireland fans at today's Euro 2024 victory over San Marino Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:San MarinoJosh MagennisBelfast