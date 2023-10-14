GALLERY: All of the best fan photos as Northern Ireland supporters celebrate Euro 2024 qualifying victory over San Marino at Windsor Park
Northern Ireland recorded a comfortable 3-0 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying victory over San Marino at Windsor Park on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Paul Smyth, Josh Magennis and Conor McMenamin.
By Johnny Morton
Published 14th Oct 2023, 16:35 BST
The Green and White Army were there in their numbers to cheer on Michael O’Neill’s side in Belfast. Here are the best fan photos from the stadium.
1 / 4