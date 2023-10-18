News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

GALLERY: All of the best fan photos from Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovenia at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland slipped to a disappointing 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Slovenia at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening as Adam Cerin’s first-half free-kick secured victory for the visitors on a night where Shea Charles was sent off.
By Johnny Morton
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST

It leaves Michael O’Neill’s men sitting fifth in Group H after winning two of their eight qualifying fixtures to date – both of which came against San Marino, including Saturday’s 3-0 triumph in Belfast.

The Green and White Army turned out in their numbers once again to get behind Northern Ireland. Here are the best fan photos from the stadium.

It's fair to say Northern Ireland fans weren't impressed with the referee's performance - including this young fan!

1. Young Northern Ireland fan

It's fair to say Northern Ireland fans weren't impressed with the referee's performance - including this young fan! Photo: Phil Magowan / Press Eye

Photo Sales
A young Northern Ireland fan cheers on the team against Slovenia at Windsor Park

2. Come on Northern Ireland!

A young Northern Ireland fan cheers on the team against Slovenia at Windsor Park Photo: Phil Magowan / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans watch on as their team face Slovenia

3. Watching on

Northern Ireland fans watch on as their team face Slovenia Photo: Phil Magowan / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans in the stadium ahead of the match

4. Northern Ireland fans

Northern Ireland fans in the stadium ahead of the match Photo: Phil Magowan / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page