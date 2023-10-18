GALLERY: All of the best fan photos from Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovenia at Windsor Park
Northern Ireland slipped to a disappointing 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Slovenia at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening as Adam Cerin’s first-half free-kick secured victory for the visitors on a night where Shea Charles was sent off.
By Johnny Morton
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST
It leaves Michael O’Neill’s men sitting fifth in Group H after winning two of their eight qualifying fixtures to date – both of which came against San Marino, including Saturday’s 3-0 triumph in Belfast.
The Green and White Army turned out in their numbers once again to get behind Northern Ireland. Here are the best fan photos from the stadium.
1 / 4