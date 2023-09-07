GALLERY: All of the best fan photos from Northern Ireland's UEFA Euro 2012 qualifying victory over Slovenia in 2010
The Green and White Army celebrated a 1-0 success with Corry Evans’ 70th-minute strike proving enough to earn three points as Northern Ireland kicked their UEFA Euro 2012 qualifying campaign off with victory.
It was certainly an evening to remember for those in attendance at Stadion Ljudski vrt in Maribor...check out all the best fan photos below.
And here is the team Nigel Worthington selected: Taylor, Baird, Craigan, Hughes, Cathcart, McAuley, McCann (C Evans, 67), Davis, Brunt (Gorman, 89), Healy (Lafferty, 67), Feeney.
Subs not used: Tuffey, Clingan, Paterson, Patterson.