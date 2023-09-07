News you can trust since 1737
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
GALLERY: All of the best fan photos from Northern Ireland's UEFA Euro 2012 qualifying victory over Slovenia in 2010

Northern Ireland take on Slovenia in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying this evening and they’ll be hoping to repeat the result from their last trip to the country in 2010.
By Johnny Morton
Published 7th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

The Green and White Army celebrated a 1-0 success with Corry Evans’ 70th-minute strike proving enough to earn three points as Northern Ireland kicked their UEFA Euro 2012 qualifying campaign off with victory.

It was certainly an evening to remember for those in attendance at Stadion Ljudski vrt in Maribor...check out all the best fan photos below.

And here is the team Nigel Worthington selected: Taylor, Baird, Craigan, Hughes, Cathcart, McAuley, McCann (C Evans, 67), Davis, Brunt (Gorman, 89), Healy (Lafferty, 67), Feeney.

Subs not used: Tuffey, Clingan, Paterson, Patterson.

Northern Ireland fans (front row) Tim Atkinson, Graham White, Neil Corry, (back row) Hugh Hagan, Richard Bradshaw, Marcus Ruegg and Gavin Patrick before the game

1. Ahead of kick-off

Northern Ireland fans (front row) Tim Atkinson, Graham White, Neil Corry, (back row) Hugh Hagan, Richard Bradshaw, Marcus Ruegg and Gavin Patrick before the game Photo: William Cherry / Presseye

Northern Ireland fans Elaine and Richard McCandless in Maribor

2. Ready for the match

Northern Ireland fans Elaine and Richard McCandless in Maribor Photo: William Cherry / Presseye

Northern Ireland fans Tim Atkinson and Neil Corry

3. Representing Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland fans Tim Atkinson and Neil Corry Photo: William Cherry / Presseye

Northern Ireland fans (L-R) Jenny Poots, Adam Poots and Jonathan Poots in Maribor

4. Seeing the sights

Northern Ireland fans (L-R) Jenny Poots, Adam Poots and Jonathan Poots in Maribor Photo: William Cherry / Presseye

